11-Year-Old Girl In Critical Condition After Trying But Failing To Save 12-Year-Old Who Fell Through Icy Lake

An 11-year-old girl tried her best to save her friend after he fell through an icy lake. And she almost paid for the heroic deed with her own life.

The 11-year-old girl is currently in critical condition. Sadly, the 12-year-old boy has died from his injuries. Both went through the ice at a lake in a New York State park close to Albany. The incident happened on December 7. In a Facebook post, Albany Police said it "responded to Washington Park Lake near the park's lake house for reports of two juveniles who had fallen through the ice."

Officers and also firefighters managed to rescue the 11-year-old girl. Unfortunately, there was nothing they could do for the boy. Search and rescue later recovered his body from the lake.

Based on their initial investigation, police determined that the 11-year-old girl tried to help her friend before falling into the icy lake herself.

"Through the investigation, it is believed that the 12-year-old boy attempted to walk north across the lake towards the lake house. And fell through the ice," police stated. "It is then believed that the 11-year-old female observed the boy fall through the ice. And, in an attempt to help, followed the same path of travel across the lake. Where she also fell through the ice."

11-Year-Old Tries To Save 12-Year-Old

According to police, both kids also went to school together.

"Both juveniles are students of the Albany City School district. And notifications have been made to school officials," the release said. "The 11-year-old female is being treated at Albany Medical Center Hospital where she is listed in critical condition."

The City School District of Albany spoke out following the tragedy.

"The district will have crisis services available at North Albany on Monday for any student or school employee who needs support or would like to talk about the accident. Crisis services also will be available at elementary schools the students attended before moving up to middle school," the release stated.

City School District of Albany Superintendent, Joseph Hochreiter, also shared a statement.

"Our hearts go out to the families of these students at this incredibly difficult time," Hochreiter said, per the release. "This is a terrible tragedy and we are grieving as a school community."