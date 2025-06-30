This Popular Destination Is Now Banning Massive Cruise Ships, Find Out Why

When it comes to vacation destinations, some places are more popular than others. As it turns out, some places are almost too popular. Specific European cities have experienced such an influx of tourists that their citizens have begun to resent their presence. Now, some cities are taking drastic measures to keep out the influx of tourists. In fact, one popular destination is now banning massive cruise ships.

Which Popular Destination Is Banning Massive Cruise Ships?

Cannes is a popular travel destination in France. With the Cannes Film Festival and Cannes Lions recently wrapping up, the city is no stranger to the influx of tourists and celebrities from around the world. That is why it may come as a surprise that this popular destination has now decided to ban massive cruise ships from its harbor. The NY Post shares that this "drastic regulation" is mainly focused on limiting the number of tourists that arrive in the city.

The two main reasons for this change to regulations are that there are fewer people and better views. Understandable considering that nothing ruins your beach view more than a massive cruise ship. Not to mention, it is not so relaxing to lounge on the beach with thousands of people milling about. Because that is what this ban specifically focuses on, "large cruise ships that carry more than 1,000 people." Another benefit to this new regulation is that Cannes hopes it will help with pollution issues. Again, makes sense. With fewer cruise ships in their harbor, the popular destination is expected to see a decrease in air and water pollution, resulting from reduced fuel consumption, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and less sewage being discharged into the ocean.

So, while cruise-goers may be frustrated by this new development, Cannes is not saying tourists are not welcome. Instead, they are just trying to limit the amount that can come at once. Smaller cruises are still welcome. For now, they are focused on preserving the environment and their aesthetic.