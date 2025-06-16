Female Solo Traveler Reveals She Was Almost Mugged Twice, Kidnapped, And The Cities That Are The Most Dangerous

A female solo traveler is opening up about the dark side of traveling the world. She's warning fellow travelers about the most dangerous cities that she's visited, including a time she almost got mugged.

Female solo traveler Andrea Elliott took to TikTok to share her experience with others.

"If you are a solo traveling woman like me, or if you plan on solo traveling somewhere this summer, I would watch this video in its entirety for the list of destinations that I will never travel to again as a solo traveling woman," she said.

The solo traveler revealed that she went to Manila, Philippines, where hotel staff wouldn't let her go use the ATM by herself.

"My hotel wouldn't even let me go to the ATM outside," she said. "They told me to put more clothes on, not to wear a tank top because there were so many men outside and it just wasn't safe for me to walk alone."

However, Paris, France proved to be even more dangerous for the solo traveler. She said that she was almost mugged twice on the subway.

"I was literally almost mugged twice while on the subway," she explained. "And mind you, there are police walking around with guns, like a lot of police and law enforcement walking around, but yet I was still nearly mugged while on the subway in Paris."

Solo Traveler Shares Experiences

"I was also cautioned about pickpockets and advised not to go out alone at night," she also said.

Paris wasn't the only location that she warned about. She also warned visitors against Caye Caulker, Belize.

"Unfortunately, the men are very, very aggressive," she said. "So much so that I had to pepper spray a man who was literally touching my person, touching me physically, just to get me to come into his restaurant."

Finally, the solo traveler was almost kidnapped in San Salvador, El Salvador.

"These were construction workers because they were in a flatbed truck. And they had wired spool in the back of their truck," she recalled. " They pulled up next to me... both of them grabbed me by my arms and were pulling me inside of their truck."

"Luckily, there were restaurants nearby, heard me screaming, people heard me screaming and came outside and were like, 'Déjala! Déjala! Leave her alone. Don't touch her. And the guys got in their truck and sped off."