Solo Traveler Reveals The Chat GPT Hack She Uses To Narrow Down Her Next Destination

The future is now! Chat GPT can be used for more than just internet searching and assisting in writing research papers. The AI platform can also be used to heighten your vacations and travels. One solo traveler, Christina Ford, uses Chat GPT to help plan her next trip.

Ford encourages fellow travelers to embrace hitting the road or skies solo. She told The Independent, "Pack your bags and take the trip - alone." If you struggle to figure out where you should go on a trip, then why not get a little help? Christina says Chat GPT should be "used to your advantage".

Christina explains, "My relationship with ChatGPT is getting serious, and for good reason. AI can act as your personal travel agent, translator, executive assistant, historian, and foodie guide all in one."

The solo traveler inputs a prompt to help plan her next location. Here's what she inputs into the service. She tells Chat GPT, "I'm a woman over 50. I love European history, reasonably priced Michelin-star restaurants, walking tours through safe, vibrant streets, a sophisticated nightlife that doesn't cater to influencers taking photos of their apple martinis. I want to avoid high tourist season but still enjoy great weather. I have five nights, need a non-stop flight from (insert city), and want to go somewhere that will ignite my soul. And, oh ya... did I mention shopping?"

Use Chat GPT

However, while she encourages Chat GPT to help with traveling, she says you shouldn't be stuck in your phone. Avoid using too much technology while on the trip itself. She says, "Be open to the world around you. Strike up a conversation with someone. You'll be surprised what happens. So go. Take the trip. Get a little lost. Eat the pastry."

For those, who feel awkward being alone, the solo travel says it doesn't have to be.

"Dining alone can feel awkward or intimidating, especially at dinner," says Christina. "But it doesn't have to be." She recommends finding the right vibes when choosing a restaurant. Pick a restaurant with a bar.

"No one wants to be next to a proposal or a toddler meltdown," Christina states.