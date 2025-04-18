Solo Traveler Reveals The Best Way To Make Friends While Traveling By Yourself

Just because you're a solo traveling hitting a vacation by yourself, doesn't mean you have to be lonely. Vacations are actually a great time to meet new people and form lasting memories together.

But as anyone in their 30s knows making friends isn't exactly easy. Fortunately, solo traveler Lee Thompson recently spoke with Daily Mail about some ways you can make friends while on that solo trip.

The solo traveler explains that the first thing that you need to do is open your mind to new opportunities. Otherwise, you'll never embrace what's around you, and that's especially true on vacation trips.

"The trick is to be open and curious to new opportunities as they arise and say 'yes' to invitations - even if you feel a bit shy about doing so," the solo traveler explained. One way he's done that is by volunteering. But he's also made friends by just walking in the park and saying yes to a game of Pickleball when someone asked.

The other great way to meet people is to attend local events such as open mic nights or club events.

Solo Traveler Shares Tips

He explained, "A dash of online research will open up a world of events wherever you happen to be travelling. All you need to do is look them up and choose ones that speak to your personal interests and values. Since you're already immersed in another activity, your focus is elsewhere and conversation doesn't feel forced."

Although I personally hate tour groups, the solo traveler sees it as another way to strike up conversations with people. After all, if you're both on a group tour, then odds are you have the same interests.

"Once upon a time, the phrase 'group tour' was a byword for cringey forced banter," Lee explained. "But that world has changed. And now there's more options than ever to connect with like-minded solo travellers in a group format. Being together in a new place with people of a similar age. And life stage means that the foundations of friendship are already set. Throw in a few thrilling activities to break the ice - e.g. desert canyoning or stargazing in a National Park - and the bonding process becomes second-nature."

Of course ultimately it comes down to getting out of your shell and embracing life.