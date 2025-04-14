Solo Traveler Opens Up About What It Is Really Like To Journey Across America On An Amtrak Train

A solo traveler set out on an adventure like no other — she's journeying across the United States using the Amtrak USA Rail Pass. Solo traveler Luna Buttiens feels the unique way of traveling allows her to experience America in an unique way.

Speaking with People, she explained why she decided to travel this way.

"It was a very last-minute decision. I planned the whole trip just two days before setting off," Buttiens said. "It was completely impulsive, but looking back, it was the best decision I could have made...Traveling by train is about fully accepting where you are — not counting down the time until you get 'there.' This feels very different from flying, where it's all about getting to your destination as fast as possible. I've noticed that I don't even check the time while being on this train."

By traveling on the Amtrak, she said that she got to connect with others in a unique way. She said that strangers are more open to talking with each other.

Amtrak Travels

"People here seem more open to talking to strangers, exploring, playing cards, and engaging in real human interaction instead of staring at a tiny screen," she said. "They may not realize it, but they are fully present in this moment. Not trying to kill time, because on these trains, it feels like time doesn't exist."

However, riding the Amtrak did come with its own challenges. Namely, her body started to hurt after spending so much time on the train. "Sleeping in these seats was manageable, and since I traveled during the off-season, I was lucky enough to have two seats to myself at many times," Buttiens says. "Still, after spending multiple nights on the train, my back started to hurt, so I'd recommend scheduling a massage after your trip."

But she was able to tour through a variety of US cities using the Amtrak.

"I've seen so much more of this country through the train's windows," she said. "The kindness and warmth of strangers played the biggest role in defining my journey. Especially because I traveled solo. Time and again, I was welcomed with such open hearts, reminding me that the true spirit of a place isn't just in its streets or landmarks, but in the people who call it home."