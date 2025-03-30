Solo Traveler Reveals The Most Overrated Places That You Visit In Europe

A solo traveler knows a thing or two about Europe and what places to visit and what places you should totally skip. He's revealing the most overrated places in Europe.

Solo traveler Luke Hoogmoed has visited more than 40 European countries at 25. Speaking with Daily Mail, he's weighing in on the worst European destinations.

According to the solo traveler, the Belgian city of Antwerp is "one of the least appealing cities in Europe." He said it is "due to safety concerns, lack of cleanliness and overall aesthetic." Likewise, the solo traveler called London to be vastly overrated, describing it as uncomfortable.

Luke said, "I've been to London a couple of times, and while I recognize its magnificence in terms of history, architecture and culture, I personally find it overwhelming."

Solo Traveler Talks Destinations

He continued, "I don't want to offend any Brits, but every time I visit I feel a sense of discomfort. It's likely due to my personal preference as I'm not a fan of big, busy and luxurious cities like London and Paris. However, I can't ignore the safety concerns. Every time I search for "stabbing London", I see news articles from just a few hours ago. That's not reassuring."

Likewise, the solo traveler says that Paris is worth visiting once. But it's not a place that he would return to time and time again. He explained, "Paris is Paris and you simply have to visit it at least once to see its iconic landmarks. Even the places I consider overrated have their unique charms.'

The solo traveler said that Stockholm should also be crossed off the list. He described it as "dull and grey." He also said, "In my experience, it's also surprisingly dirty and generally not that interesting. Again, you visit Scandinavia for its nature, not necessarily for its cities." Throw Brussels on that list as well as Luke says it's "filled with trash and rats."

He explained, 'I've been to Brussels twice and both times my experience was disappointing. Let's start with the positives, the historic centre is beautiful, the fries and waffles are delicious and the atmosphere almost feels like a theme park.

He added, "But the moment you step outside the old town, it's a different story. The streets are filled with trash and rats and the homelessness problem is striking. It's a shame for a city with such a rich history."