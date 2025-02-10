Visit The Friendliest Destination In The United States, According To Booking.com

Have you been to the friendliest destination in the United States? If not, then you better pack your bags and hit the road for St. Augustine, Florida.

That's right, according to Travel + Leisure, Booking.com has picked the historic city in Florida as the most welcoming place in the United States. It had some pretty stiff competition for the friendliest destination. However, the service analyzed more than 360 million customer reviewers to come up with its definite list.

"The U.S. is such a diverse country that has so much to offer travelers, and we're thrilled to see destinations like Saint Augustine recognized in the global list for their exceptional hospitality," Ben Harrell, the managing director for the U.S. at Booking.com, told T+L. "St. Augustine has always been known for its historic charm, and now travelers will also come to know it for its welcoming environment and excellent accommodations."

Besides just being the friendliest destination, St. Augustine also comes packed with history as well. It's the oldest settlement in America, tracing back to 1565. You'll find plenty to do there from tourist spots like Ripley's to historic sites, trolly tours, and even ghost tours. There's a bit of everything to see.

If you're looking for some of the city's hidden gems, consider going to Café Alcazar. Old Town Trolley Tours recommends the place as the perfect place to soak in the city's history and dining.

Friendliest Destination In America

They write, "Tucked away in the Lightner Museum in what was once designated for the largest indoor swimming pool in the world, Café Alcazar is an elegant eatery open seven days a week for lunch and once a month for dinner. Situated where the deep-end of the pool used to be, the historic Alcazar is one of St. Augustine's most extraordinary restaurants, a true gem with an opulent ambiance that draws in diners looking for a distinctive experience."

The tourism organization also recommends, "Aviles Street is one such site. Considered the oldest public street in the country, this charming brick-lined street appears on archival maps dating as far back as the early 1570s."

Don't leave St. Augustine without visiting the fabled Fountain of Youth. Created in 1904, it commemorates Spanish explorer Ponce de Leon. It was rumored that Leon traveled to Florida in search of the mystical fountain. St. Augustine is the friendliest destination to visit but there are more!