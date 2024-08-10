Third Person Dies In A Week At Grand Canyon

It's been a deadly week to visit the Grand Canyon. A third person has died in just a week in the national park.

Rangers confirmed they located the body of a person who went missing earlier this week. This is the third recent death at the Grand Canyon.

According to NBC, authorities found the body of 20 year old Leticia Castillo. They found the body just below the canyon's South Rim overlook.

Authorities believe Castillo went to the park on August 3. At this time, they don't know what exactly killed Castillo. They're investigating their death.

Castillo's death comes just days after a BASE jumper died at the Grand Canyon. The sport involves jumping off high points with a parachute. Apparently, things didn't go as planned.

Authorities found their body at the bottom of the South Rim near Yavapai Point. For obvious reasons, officials have banned BASE jumping at the Grand Canyon.

Their deaths follow the passing of 20-year-old college student Abel Mejia. Mejia also fell from an overlook in the South Rim.

Authorities Are Investigating Grand Canyon Deaths

Authorities are investigating his death. On average, there are roughly 17 deaths at the Grand Canyon per year. There have been 11 so far this year.

Mejia was a student at Indiana Bible College in Indianapolis, Indiana. Following his passing, the organization mourned his loss in Facebook post. "We feel deep sadness due to the tragic loss of one of our students, Abel Mejia," the Facebook post said. "Abel lost his life yesterday in an accident while visiting the Grand Canyon. He was known for his warm smile and gentle spirit, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew him." "Let us all join together in prayer for the entire Mejia family during this difficult time. May God bring comfort and peace to all who are grieving." He was in the middle of a mission trip when he visited the national park.