Second Death In Just Two Days At Grand Canyon

It's been a deadly time to visit the Grand Canyon. Two people have died in just two days at the national park with fatal falls playing a part in both deaths. According to park officials, a man died at the Grand Canyon after attempting to BASE jump from the South Rim.

Officials confirmed that the visitor tried to BASE jump at Yavapai Point. It did not end in his favor. Park rangers later found his body at the base of the rim. His parachute deployed reportedly about 500 feet into the Canyon and didn't activate in time. Officials believe that the fall killed him.

He was already deceased when officials found him. A recovery team had to use specialized equipment to fish the man's body out of the rim. They then transferred it to a local medical examiner via helicopter. BASE jumping is popular thanks to its extreme nature. It involves jumping from a tall structure and parachuting the rest of the way down.

20-Year-Old Dies At Grand Canyon

The Grand Canyon prohibits BASE jumping anywhere in the park for this reason. Currently, officials haven't revealed the identity of the BASE jumper. However, his death comes just a day after 20-year-old Abel Joseph Mejia died. He fell more than 400 feet into the Canyon. The 20-year-old was on a mission trip. His college mourned his death in a statement.

"We feel deep sadness due to the tragic loss of one of our students, Abel Mejia," the Facebook post said. "Abel lost his life yesterday in an accident while visiting the Grand Canyon. He was known for his warm smile and gentle spirit, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew him."

"Let us all join together in prayer for the entire Mejia family during this difficult time. May God bring comfort and peace to all who are grieving."

"Please keep the Mejia family in your prayers! Abel passed away from a tragic accident while on a mission trip," the post said. "He is the brother of Josh, a recent IBC graduate that has visited Turning Point on numerous occasions. If you would like to give a donation for the family, you can bring it to the church this Sunday and we will write one check to send to the family."