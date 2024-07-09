Third Hiker Dies at Grand Canyon in Three Weeks

National park officials say a hiker fell about 100 feet below the Bright Angel Trailhead over the weekend, marking the third death at Grand Canyon National Park in three weeks.

According to Monday's announcement, authorities received a call about an unresponsive hiker on July 7 around 2 p.m. Bystanders initiated CPR as medical personnel responded from the rim. However, first responders were unable to resuscitate him.

Park officials did not disclose the man's name but rather, identified him as a 50-year-old from San Angelo, Texas. They said he was attempting to reach the rim from an overnight stay at Havasupai Gardens (formerly known as Indian Garden). From the trail and back, it's about 8.9 miles.

Officials declined to provide more information, saying the incident is still under investigation.

Grand Canyon's third death in three weeks

According to press materials published by the National Park Service, the July 7 incident marks the third death at the Grand Canyon in three weeks and the fourth this year. On June 29, officials say a 69-year-old hiker from Austin, Texas, died hiking to the Phantom Ranch for an overnight stay. Although they have not disclosed the cause of death, they believe exposure to the 120-degree temperature had something to do with it.

Then, on June 16, a 41-year-old man was found unresponsive on the Bright Angel Trail, approximately half a mile from the Pipe Creek River Resthouse. However, details about the death are scarce. Additionally, park rangers recovered the body of a 58-year-old man from New Mexico from the Colorado River. Officials say the man was attempting to travel the entirety of the river on a makeshift raft.

Ahead of the summer season, Grand Canyon officials shared a video entitled "Your Essential Guide to Hiking in Grand Canyon" in which rangers explain that exploring the park has its risks and states that "your safety is your responsibility."