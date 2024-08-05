20-Year-Old Falls To His Death At Grand Canyon

In a tragic turn of events, a 20-year-old North Carolina man fell to his death at the Grand Canyon National Park. He fell more than 400 feet during the accident.

Federal authorities confirmed that the 20-year-old fell from the rim of the Grand Canyon. He was one-fourth mile west of Pipe Creek Overlook. Abel Joseph Mejia was visiting the national park while on a mission trip. He heralded from Hickory, North Carolina.

"Mr. Mejia was near the edge of the rim when he suffered an accidental fall," the National Park Service said in a release on Thursday. "An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office. No additional information is available at this time."

Authorities retrieved his body from the bottom of the Grand Canyon rim. At this time, we're not sure what events led to his passing. However, the Grand Canyon National Park staff warned that visitors should stay on the trails. Likewise, they suggested that all visitors stay at least six feet away from the edge of the rim to avoid accidental falls.

Grand Canyon Death

Mejia attended Indiana Bible College in Indianapolis, Indiana. The organization mourned the loss of the 20-year-old in Facebook post.

"We feel deep sadness due to the tragic loss of one of our students, Abel Mejia," the Facebook post said. "Abel lost his life yesterday in an accident while visiting the Grand Canyon. He was known for his warm smile and gentle spirit, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew him."

"Let us all join together in prayer for the entire Mejia family during this difficult time. May God bring comfort and peace to all who are grieving."

He was on a mission trip to the Grand Canyon.

"Please keep the Mejia family in your prayers! Abel passed away from a tragic accident while on a missions trip," the post said. "He is the brother of Josh, a recent IBC graduate that has visited Turning Point on numerous occasions. If you would like to give a donation for the family, you can bring it to the church this Sunday and we will write one check to send to the family."