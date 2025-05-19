This past weekend I visited my first outdoor shooting range. It was definitely an experience to remember. Going into it, I was a brand new shooter — seriously it didn't get more beginner level than me. I was slightly nervous and had no clue what I was doing. However I had the desire to learn about the weapon so I could use it properly if I ever needed to. Luckily, I went with some more knowledgable individuals and I learned quite a lot. So, if you are a beginner like me and have no idea what to expect when you head out to the range, I have got you covered. Here are 10 things you should know before visiting a shooting range so you aren't caught off guard.

1. Protect Your Eyes And Ears

While this may seem like common knowledge you would be amazed how many people forget this simple, yet extremely important step. Or, they bring coverings, but not the right ones. You are going to want more than just your sunglasses and fuzzy, winter earmuffs. Instead, opt for shooting glasses which offer the highest level of protection, which is good since you are working with bullets. Additionally, you will want to protect your ears. Trust me, guns are louder than you think. Especially at outdoor ranges because people will be firing some pretty large weapons.

You can opt for shooting earmuffs or earplugs. While the earplugs may offer a more snug fit, I personally like the earmuffs better as they cover more. If you are truly sensitive to noise, like me, you can double up by putting the earplugs in then the earmuffs on top. That should help with the sound and the ringing.

2. Guns Get Hot, Bring The Gloves

I don't know why this didn't occur to me, but I will never forget shooting gloves again. This tip is more relevant if you are shooting rifles rather than pistols, but it is a useful thing to know all the same. The barrel of the weapon gets hot, even with the shooting gloves that were leant to me I could feel the heat. Additionally, the gloves can help protect your hands from potential lead exposure from the weapon. Not to mention that gloves help enhance your grip and provide an extra layer of comfort. Something to keep in mind is you need to bring these materials, they will most likely not be provided for you.

3. Know The Range Lingo

Something you should definitely know before visiting a shooting range is the language that will be used there. You don't want to misunderstand something and fire at an incorrect time, that could have deadly consequences. For example, at the range that we visited our safety manager would tell us "The range is hot" or "the range is cold." If the range was hot that meant shooting was active and there was live fire. Range is hot means it is safe for you to begin shooting and DO NOT cross the line that separates the shooting line and the field of targets. When the range is cold that means cease fire. The range was cold when people needed to switch out their targets. However, if you didn't know the lingo and heard "the range is cold" you may assume the instructor was just speaking of the temperature and keep shooting. So yea, know the lingo.

4. Cover Up, Casings Fly

You don't just need to worry about your ears and eyes, you also need to worry about your skin. One thing I didn't know about weapons was just how far back those shell casings fly. When you shoot your weapon, the bullet moves forward towards the direction you shot. However, the casing flies back at you. Another thing about those casings, they are hot! If you are not properly covered those casings can fly back and scorch any exposed skin. For my most recent adventure, I had on long sleeves, long pants, sneakers, and a hat. Covered from head to toe, literally.

5. Treat Your Gun As If It Is Always Loaded

Your firearm is not a toy, it is a weapon with the potential to be dangerous. I feel like I shouldn't have to include this on the list of things you should know before visiting a shooting range, but you'd be surprised. You always treat your gun as if it is loaded, even when it is not. As soon as you are done shooting, or run out of ammo, you unload the clip from your gun and ensure the chamber is empty. You walk with your weapon pointing down. Never point it at yourself or someone else, and always handle your firearm with care.

6. Never Point At Anything You Don't Intend To Shoot

Building off of the previous point, never aim your gun at something you don't intend to shoot. Meaning, don't tilt it towards yourself when checking the chamber. Don't point it at your friend as a joke. Don't even walk with it pointing up or straight. It would be the worst sort of accident if it went off when you were not intending it to. Always treat your gun like it is a loaded weapon, because it is. When visiting a range, safety is the number one priority.

7. Ensure Your Gun Is Clean

This was honestly something I didn't know, remember beginner here. However, you can't just show up to the range and expect your gun to perform well. It is like never getting an oil change for your car and expecting it to drive cross-country with no issues. BillJacksons shares, "The last thing you want to experience is erratic cycling or a jam. Reduce the risks of this occurring by lubricating and cleaning before arriving at the range."

8. Know Range Rules & Prepare For Crowds

While the general rules are the same for all shooting ranges, each range may have their specific rules and regulations. Ensure you are up-to-date with them prior to going. Also, check their website to see if appointments or time slots are necessary. At the range we went to you didn't need to schedule a shooting time, it was first come first serve. While that grants more flexibility, it also means you are not guaranteed a spot. The crowds were massive, apparently it is a much more popular hobby than I anticipated. We had to wait an hour before a section opened up. Again, at our range there were no time constraints, you could stand there and shoot for four hours if you had enough bullets. Other ranges cap you after a certain amount of time, so know where you are going.

9. Bring Targets

Most shooting ranges will have targets or some sort, but I recommend bringing your own. We didn't and I found it really difficult to tell where my bullets were landing because the targets that were already out there had seen better days. That did not help me when trying to increase my accuracy. However one thing I will say about the outdoor range targets is that I preferred the metal ones over the paper ones. Like I said, with the paper ones it was difficult for me to see where I struck. Unlike archery, where the arrow was still sticking out, I couldn't tell which bullet hole in the target was from me. However, with the metal targets the steady plink of my bullet hitting them let me know I had found my mark.

10. Clean Hands Afterwards

Finally, the last thing on the list of things you should know before visiting a shooting range is to clean your hands afterwards. Honestly I did not think of this. Luckily, the person I went with is well versed in weapons and shooting ranges and he ensured I cleaned my hands afterwards. He had these special wipes that remove lead from my hands after handling the weapon. Additionally, he made me wipe down my phone as well, seeing as I had been handling it in between sessions. So there you have it, 10 things you should know before visiting a shooting range. I hope this helps!