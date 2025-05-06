7 Things I Wished I Knew About Archery Before I Took My First Lesson

If you are looking for a fun and creative activity to do outside of the house, I highly recommend archery. I am not the most coordinated individual, and archery was never on my radar. However, when my brother-in-law said he signed himself, my husband, and I up for a course I couldn't object. After the experience was over, I had to admit...it was one of the coolest things I have ever done. Not only did it feel empowering, but it was actually really fun. However, going into it I didn't know what to expect. Now, coming out of it, I feel like these are the seven things I wished I knew about archery before I took my first lesson.

1. Those Bows Are Heavy

Maybe this is common knowledge to others, but as someone who never held a bow and arrow I had no idea what to expect. For some reason, in my mind these things were not heavy. I guess it didn't look like there was much to them so I expected them to be lightweight. Well let me tell you...they are not! I go to the gym at least 4 days a week and my arms were shaking after a few rounds of shooting. If you want to do archery, make sure you are not skipping arm and shoulder day at the gym.

2. Archery Is A Full Body Sport

Many sports require skills with a specific body part. For example don't try to play soccer if you aren't good on your feet. The thing about archery is, it is a full body sport. What I mean by that is every single part of your body is in use. Your shoulders are working to hold the bow, along with your arms. Your hands and fingers are working the bow string and the arrows. You have to have a certain stance, one foot in front of the other. A tight core and strong back, I am telling you! I never thought standing still would count as a full body workout but I was so tired after my lesson.

3. You Need To Have Patience

Again, while this may have been common knowledge for some, it is something I wish I knew about archery before I took my first lesson. I am not a naturally patient person, so this was challenging for me. However, there are a lot of different components to archery. I remember our instructor for the day saying, "I am going to teach you 20 different techniques...I will be impressed if you remember 10 of them." Not only is there a lot to remember but it is a skill that takes time and practice. Do not expect to hit the bullseye every single time — it's not going to happen. I went in a bit too overconfident and was quickly humbled.

4. There Are Different Bows For Different Levels

Remember earlier when I said that the bow was really heavy — well that is still true. However, there are different weighted bows for different levels. The beginner bow is the lightest to hold, however it will require more force and power from your arm to keep it pulled back. Then there is the medium-level bow. This one is heavier than the beginner bow but it does more of the work for you while you are shooting. This is the bow that I used and I thoroughly enjoyed it. Finally there was the bow that our instructor labeled "the adult weight bow." I personally was not a fan, it was too heavy for me. However, my husband and brother-in-law worked their way up to this bow and found it was their favorites. So, try them all out and see what works best for you.

5. The Breath Is Super Important

Another thing I wish I knew about archery before I took my first lesson was the importance of the breath. I don't think about breathing that often, it is just something that I do. The only time I focus on my breath is during meditation — which ironically is kind of like archery. In meditation you get in your position and think about your body and your breath and you release all the tension of the day. Archery is similar in a way. You need to get in your shooting stance, notice all the areas of your body (ie. where is your shoulder placement, are your fingers lined up correctly etc.) and then ....you need to breathe. Before I learned the importance of the breath I missed every other shot. After I learned the importance of the breath, I didn't miss again. Set yourself up, pull the string back, aim....inhale...focus....exhale as you release your bow. I swear it works!

6. It's Not All About Accuracy

Speaking of missing shots, don't worry that's normal! However don't get too excited if you hit a bullseye every now and then. I mean, okay I take that back. Get excited! That's awesome go you! However, don't think you are a professional because you hit one every now and then. When I hit my first bullseye I thought to myself, "That's it I graduated this class I am a professional now." Then the next arrow I shot landed in the wheel underneath the target...embarrassing. Turns out that archery is just as much about consistency as it is accuracy. Consistency is actually what allows you to be more accurate because you can learn how you shoot and what you need to adjust.

7. Be Prepared To Do More Listening Than Shooting

The final thing on my list of things I wish I knew about archery before my first lesson, is be prepared to listen. I knew there would be a demonstration and a safety talk, but I didn't know how long it would be. We had a two hour window for shooting and the entire first hour was safety, demonstration and lessons. Looking back I truly appreciate how much time and effort went into explaining everything. Not only did it keep us all safe, but it truly taught me about the tool I was using. We covered all the different parts of the arrow, and the bow. Techniques for shooting, how to safely carry arrows and all sorts of things. However, in the moment I found myself antsy, jumping from foot to foot. I remember thinking, "Alright when do I get to shoot?" See, I told you patience is not my strong suit. However, the wait was well worth it and it definitely better prepared me for the interactive part of the lesson. So yea, for your first time be prepared to do a lot of listening.