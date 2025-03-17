Can Kids Handle Hunting? Experts Weigh in on When And How to Start

Has your little one shown an interest in hunting? Not sure what to do about it? I get it, taking kids hunting can be a big ordeal. While it is an important skill to learn and can be a wonderful family tradition, it has its drawbacks as well. Having children near firearms or any weapons that can bring them and others harm is something that needs to be navigated with extreme care. So, can kids handle hunting? If so, at what age should they start? Experts have weighed in. Here are their thoughts on when and how to start your child's hunting journey.

Can Kids Handle Hunting And How And When To Start

The short answer to this question is yes. However, it takes a lot of work. Additionally, there are many factors that come into play that determine when each child is ready to take on the task. Does your child show interest in hunting? How old are they? Do they understand all the safety aspects of going out on a hunt? These are some things you want to ask yourself. However, if it seems like you and your child are ready to take this step together here are some things to keep in mind on when and how to start.

1. Check Your State's Hunting Regulations

Each state is different on what it allows. Before teaching your child the ins and outs of the hunting world make sure you are in compliance with your state's rules. Certain states have minimum ages for youth hunting so you want to check on your state's regulations.

2. Assess Your Child's Maturity Level

Going on a hunt is no joke, and your child needs to be ready for it. There is no specific or set "right age" for a child to begin. Some children head out early with their parents and are ready by age 8. Others are not mature enough to handle it until they are 13. It is important to know your child and assess their maturity level before sending them off.

3. Prepare Your Child Mentally

Redmont Hunt says it best, "You can't just take a kid from playing in the backyard to expecting them to sit quiet in a blind or watch an animal get shot." While blunt, that is the truth. There is a lot of mental preparation that needs to happen before kids enter the hunting world. You need to explain why you hunt, the process of harvesting the animal, and what it will look like for them. Additionally you want to take the time to answer any and all questions and concerns your child may have before setting out into the woods. You can take this opportunity to explain the circle of life, and appreciation of nature. Furthermore you want your kid to have realistic expectations of the hunt. For example, sitting still for hours, being quiet, and what they will see if you actually get an animal.

4. Participate In Hunting-Related Activities

You don't want your child's first time in the woods to be when you take them on a hunt. A great way to prepare kids for hunting is to let them partake in hunting-related activities beforehand. For example, have them go out scouting, plant food plots, let them experiment making duck calls. You can even take them on a fake hunt, where you show them what a real hunt would look like and entail. Additionally, they can help with certain aspects like helping to harvest animals from previous hunts.

5. Complete A Hunter's Education Course

Whitetail Properties Real Estate states "Generally, it's a good idea for a child to take a hunter's education course prior to hunting." Taking a course will enable them to properly handle a bow or a gun as well as to stay safe on a hunt.

6. Make It About The Kids

Don't pressure your kids to go hunting, allow them to come to you when they are ready. Also if they are ready to hunt be sure to give them grace. Don't get frustrated if they get loud while out on a hunt, remember that they are children. Additionally, if other families are going on the hunt, bring their kids as well. Having other kids with them can help put them at ease. Try to maximize the experience and make it as enjoyable as possible.