3 Reasons Why Women Across The Country Are Buying Firearms At Higher Rates

When thinking of a gun-wielding individual, most people imagine a man. Perhaps it is due to all those old cowboy movies? Nevertheless, it is no longer just men wielding and purchasing firearms. In fact, a recent poll showed that women across the country are buying firearms at higher rates than ever. So, what is leading this sudden surge?

1. Safety First

Given how things have been over the past few years, it should come as no surprise that people are not feeling as safe as they used to. With increasing crime rates and tensions rising, life can feel daunting. Not to mention, women were always a bit wary of walking alone at night. Now, many women are taking matters of their safety and the safety of their families into their own hands. Although the shift has been particularly prominent among Republican women, The Hill shares that "the shift isn't limited to any one political group." Democrats have also been purchasing firearms at higher rates than ever before, with both parties agreeing that it comes down to personal safety.

2. Responsible Gun Ownership & Personal Empowerment

Another reason that women across the country are buying firearms at higher rates is to ensure responsible gun ownership. Not only do these women want to be able to protect themselves, but they also want to do so responsibly. I understand this feeling. I used to fear weapons because I saw them as deadly rather than a protective tool. That began to shift once I was instructed how to properly hold, load, clean, and safely handle a weapon. Yes, guns can be deadly. However, if you use them properly, they shouldn't be, unless necessary.

It is unsurprising to me that many of the women who are buying firearms are also seeking out training. Not only are they focused on safety, but they are also taking on the responsibility of doing it themselves. There is a sense of freedom and empowerment that comes from knowing that you can defend yourself. That you don't need to rely on someone else to protect you. Like The Hill says, "Firearms ownership gives women the power to defend themselves in a way that aligns with their own sense of security."

3. Recreational Purposes

Finally, some women are buying firearms just for pure recreational use. While it is less common than the first two reasons, some women enjoy the hobby of going to the range. However, this number is far smaller than the other two. Additionally, going to the range for some recreational shooting may spark interest in the weapon, but then owning it tends to align more with the safety and empowerment categories. "As more women arm themselves, they're also becoming more educated about the legal, ethical, and practical aspects of firearm ownership."