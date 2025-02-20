There Are Orange Alligators? Find Out What Gives These Reptiles Their New Look

A photographer was just out enjoying his morning cup of coffee when he spotted something spectacular. He watched in awe as he saw an orange alligator emerge from the water. I know what you are thinking. What? There are orange alligators? The simple answer is yes, although it may not be what you think. Rather than uncovering a new species of alligator, this photographer simply uncovered what gives these reptiles their new look.

Understanding What Makes Orange Alligators Orange

The NY Post admits that at first, photographer Dan Krieger did not know what he was looking at. After all, it is not every day that you expect to find an orange alligator. Instead, he thought that the reptile was a burnt log. However, after closer inspection, this photographer saw the reptile for what it really was.

The Post shared Kreiger's thoughts on seeing the rare-colored crocodile. He said, ""At first, I thought it was a different species of gator, like, jeez, not an albino gator but an orange gator." Although that is a valid thought, this cheeto-looking alligator is not an entirely new species.

Instead, it is just going through a normal brumation process. Brumation to reptiles is like hibernation for mammals. Additionally, while these reptiles hunker down and brumate for the winter, they can undergo some seasonal scale changes.

So, what makes orange alligators orange? Apparently it is all about location. Krieger shared some of his research with the Post. He shared that when alligators brumate, they nestle down into the mud. Apparently, in the are that Krieger lives, there is a lot of clay. Therefore the mud takes on a rust-color appearance.

When the alligators come into contact with that mud, they adopt its coloring. Additionally, Krieger specified, "Sometimes, the orange color comes from rusty pipes of metals the alligator is brumating near." However have no fear, after a couple rinses in the water these alligators are back to their regular selves. Still, what an incredible sight to behold.