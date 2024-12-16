Whacky Wildlife: See Some Of The Winners Of This Year's Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

Oftentimes, when we see photographs of wildlife they are majestic. Featured images can be a wolf stalking its prey, a bird mid-flight, or something incredible like that. However, nature is not always majestic. In fact, sometimes it is just down right hysterical. Luckily, we don't have to pick and choose. While channels like National Geographic have got the majestic stuff covered Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards have the fun stuff covered. Check out the overall winner as well as some of my personal favorites from this year.

Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

For anyone who is unfamiliar with this competition, allow me to provide you with a brief synopsis. The competition is free and offered globally. It celebrates the humor and beauty in nature — specifically focusing on the animal kingdom. The winners of the 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards represent the funniest animal photographs of the year. It doesn't matter if you are young, old, a professional, or a novice. All those who appreciate nature and want to enter can. Out of the thousands of submissions, here is the overall winner as well as some of my personal favorites and their categories.

Nikon Young Photographer Category (Under 25): "Awkward smiley frog"

The young photographer who snapped this incredible photo of what appears to be a smiling frog shared their reasoning behind photographing wildlife. "My goal for my images is to bring attention to our scaly or moist friends, showing that not only fluffy animals can be cute and beautiful." I would argue that they definitely succeeded in their goal. This little guy is too cute.

Highly Commended Winner: "Alright Mate Back off- this is my bird"

This British photographer captured this epic photo in South Georgia. The scene shows a male penguin trying to put the moves on a female penguin. However, there is one slight problem. She has already been spoken for. Hence the clear body language in the photo that says "back off."

Highly Commended Winner: "You're not my mother"

This one honestly makes me chuckle every time I look at it. Furthermore I find the title of it to be spot on. This Screech Owl really is looking at this Red-bellied Woodpecker like, "Who the heck are you? You are not my mom." The photographer shared that after this startling encounter, the woodpecker flew off, leaving the owlet alone.

Highly Commended Winner: "The Rock Star"

This photo seems to good to be true. I mean come on! This little critter is literally holding her own walking stick! The photographer shares some interesting details about Fan-throated lizards, including that female lizards do not have a throat fan. It is a female lizard in this image.

Highly Commended Winner: "Mafia Boss"

This is another one that had me chuckling. It looks like a little cigar in this adorable rodent's mouth. Apparently I am not the only one who thought so. The photographer of this image shared, "It looked like he was sucking a cigar, and he looked like a mafia boss." Honestly so adorable.

All of these pictures are hilarious, cute, and are sure to brighten your day. I am so thankful that Nikon hosts this competition. It is that daily dose of dopamine that we all need.