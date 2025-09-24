The Insane Speed One Skydiver Went To Become The World's Fastest Woman

Skydiver Natisha Dingle has become the world's fastest woman, taking the record from....herself.

That's right, the skydiver beat her own record.

Dingle, an Australian native, reached a top average speed of 309.01 mph. She accomplished this at the 6th FAI World Cup of Speed Skydiving 2025 in Austria at the end of August.

This beats out her previous speed of 305.70 mph. She set that accomplishment at the 4th FAI World Speed Skydiving Championships in Arizona. That was back in 2022.

Dingle previously won both the 4th FAI World Speed Skydiving Championships 2024 and 5th FAI World Cup of Speed Skydiving 2023. The skydiver has set an impressive record in the support and keeps on winning, according to the Australian Broadcast Corporation (ABC).

"It feels like freedom to me," she said of her accomplishment. "You're not thinking about what's happening in your life, you're not thinking about what you're having for dinner. You're thinking about the task at hand."

Skydiver Breaks Record

"The only thing I can put it to that relates to people that don't skydive is, and I don't recommend it but we've all probably done it, putting your hand out of the car window at 100 kph (62 mph) and then times that by five," she also continued.

As for falling, she said that she "just hold your body position and let the wind flow over you."

"Every time you move, every time you put something into the wind, you're slowing down," she also said. "So the trick is to not try too hard."

In tribute to her accomplishment, the Australian Parachute Federation celebrated on Facebook.

"Fantastic news coverage on ABC News for our Speed Skydiving athlete Natisha Dingle ," they wrote in their caption. "Natisha retained her World's Fastest Female title at the FAI World Cup of Speed Skydiving in Austria last month, setting a new Oceanian record after reaching a top average speed of 497.31 kilometres per hour."

They added, "She also won gold and set a new world record with teammate Mervyn O'Connell in the mixed team event, with the highest average speed of 507.58kph!"