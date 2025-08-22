Experienced Skydiver Intentionally Fell To Her Death Report Found

Authorities have confirmed that a 32-year-old experienced skydiver intentionally jumped to her death in England earlier this year.

Jade Damarell died back in April. But authorities have confirmed that she purposely jumped to her death after a coroner's report this week. Speaking with the BBC, coroner Leslie Hamilton confirmed the death as a suicide. They found that the skydiver did not engage her main parachute and also turned off a device that would autodeploy at a certain altitude.

Investigation found no issue with either device. Damarell also wasn't impaired at the time of her death. However, she was dealing with grief after her partner broke up with her the night before.

Skydiver Dies

"It is with great sadness that we confirm a tragic incident took place involving a valued member of our community," a statement about her death read. "All indications from the police and British Skydiving are that this was a deliberate act taken to end her own life. This heartbreaking news has deeply affected all who knew her, and our thoughts are with her family and friends as they face this unimaginable loss. At this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy and compassion for those grieving."

Meanwhile, authorities urge anyone who is struggling like the skydiver to reach out and seek help.

"If you are struggling or in emotional distress, please know that you are not alone. Support is available. We urge anyone in crisis to speak to someone or reach out to a mental health professional. Even in the darkest moments, there is help and hope," they wrote.

Meanwhile, a friend of the skydiver reflected on her loss. They said, "Everyone is devastated and deeply [traumatized] by what happened because she was very much part of the skydiving community. She was mad for the sport. In just the two days before she died, she did 11 jumps. She must have done 80 this year."

At the time of her death, authorities confirmed an investigation into her death.

"It is British Skydiving Policy to form a Board of Inquiry to investigate the accident and once we have completed our report, copies will be sent to the Police, the Coroner, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), our Safety & Training Committee (STC) and any other relevant authorities. The report will include the Board's conclusions and will make any recommendations, if appropriate," the statement added.