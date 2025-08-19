The Devastating Number Of People Killed In Just Four Days Of Flooding: Report

April showers may bring May flowers, but the summer months are full of terrible storms wreaking devastation. They can happen almost anywhere. The Southeast often has to deal with hurricanes and threatening winds. California has its fair share of wildfires. But if you look across the sea, other countries have their own issues as well. A devastating number of people were killed in just four days of flooding when a monsoon hit.

More than 360 people have died in Pakistan across four days from monsoon flooding. It's a devastating scene and part of a larger trend across the summertime monsoon season for the region. That season stretches from June to September and features a lot of rain, according to Al Jazeera. So far, more than 660 people have died from June 26 to August 18, according to the country's National Disaster Management Authority.

"A cloudburst in the Gadoon area of Swabi completely destroyed several houses, killing more than 20 people," a local official in the district told the AFP news agency on Monday.

Flooding Kills Hundreds

Many have drowned from the flooding. But others also perished from lightning and houses and structures collapsing. One witness, who climbed a roof to survive, described the situation as "a doomsday scenario." "Everybody is scared. Children are scared. They cannot sleep," Sahil Khan, 24, told Reuters.

"It all happened before my eyes," Bunar resident Asrar Khan told the BBC . "The water was so strong, it had no mercy on anyone."

Hundreds of people remain missing amid flooding in the region. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on X that search and rescue operations remain ongoing.

"I am deeply anguished by the devastation caused by cloudbursts and flash floods in KP and northern Pakistan," he wrote on social media on Saturday, Aug. 16. "My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families. We stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in this hour of grief. The Government is mobilizing all resources for rescue and relief operations."

"Immediate relief is being provided to stranded residents, medical aid to the injured, and heavy machinery has been deployed to clear roads and restore connectivity," the prime minister continued.