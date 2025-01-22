How 100 Pound Tortoise Survived The Wildfire In California

As the wildfires continue to rage across California many people are losing their homes and belongings. One family was forced to evacuate their home in Altadena and unfortunately, their pet tortoise was left behind. However, in an miraculous occurrence, their 100 pound tortoise survived the wildfire in California.

How Family's 100 Pound Tortoise Survived The Wildfire In California

Hearing this story I had so many questions. How far ahead of time did this family have to evacuate their home? Why did they not bring their tortoise with them in the first place? Was the 100 pound tortoise too much of a hassle? Did the family leave and think that they were coming back? While reports have not given me any answers to these questions they do answer on thing. They share how this 100 pound tortoise survived the wildfire in California after being abandoned there.

7 Eyewitness News does share that the family had tried to go back for their pet numerous times. However, gas leaks in the area caused police to deny them access to their home. As a result of the leaks and the fires, this family lost their home. As they were mourning their loss of the home, the family assumed their were also mourning their beloved 100 pound tortoise Rocki.

However, a surprising twist was in store for the family. 7 Eyewitness News shares that "She was found safe on Thursday, January 9, around 4:30 p.m. near Mar Vista Avenue." I know what you are thinking. It is probably the same question that I had. How on earth did this 100 pound tortoise survive the wildfire in California when everything around her burned?

Turns out her turtle instincts saved her. "Rocki was found in her burrow, which is about 3 feet deep and about 6 to 8 inches long."

Tortoise's Instincts Save It From California Wildfire

Turns out that burrows are for more than just hibernating. Tortoises will also burrow underground to escape predators and extreme temperatures. As her environment began to heat up, Rocki decided it would be safer underground. So she went into her burrow to hide out from the extreme heat of the fire.

Those instincts saved her life, and now she gets to be reunited with her family. Hopefully, other families with pets have similar luck, and all of the fur babies make it out ok with their owners.