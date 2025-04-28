The Culprit Behind 25 Acts of Car Vandalism Has Been Revealed But It's Probably Not What You Think

There has been a car vandal on the loose in Massachusetts. With over 25 acts of car vandalism, things are getting serious. Luckily, authorities found the culprit behind these acts — although it may not be who you think. In fact, it is not a who at all — rather a what. The male pileated woodpecker is out and about for mating season and is the mystery culprit behind the acts of car vandalism.

Woodpecker Is The Surprise Culprit Behind Acts Of Car Vandalism

People in Rockport, Massachusetts are fearful for their cars. Apparently a mystery culprit has been responsible for destroying 25 car mirrors in the neighborhood. Luckily, the culprit did not remain a mystery for long. One Rockport resident, Janelle Favaloro, quickly got on the case. She observed a local woodpecker destroying a car mirror, and that is when she put the pieces together.

Then, like any good Samaritan would do, she decided to share the news on social media. She went on Facebook to share the news that the male pileated woodpecker was behind all the vandalism. Additionally, she shared a comical description of the "suspect." She wrote, "There has been a vandal breaking vehicle mirrors. He is described as 18''-24''' tall, wearing black and white, with a red hat." Comedy aside, she did a great job at describing the woodpecker's physical appearance.

Why Is The Woodpecker Attacking Cars?

This woodpecker is not a bad guy...or bird? Instead he is just trying to assert his dominance during the mating season. According to Favaloro, the area that she lives in is very wooded. Thus meaning it is the perfect habitat for the male pileated woodpecker. Additionally, it is mating season, so this guy is on high alert.

Experts believe that what is happening is the bird sees its reflection in the car mirrors. Then, assuming it is a challenger he shows that "other" woodpecker who is boss. While it may leave the woodpecker feeling like king of the hilltop, it leaves the car mirrors severely damaged.

Luckily, the majority of the affected area seem to be handling the chaos well. When speaking with People Magazine Favaloro had this to say. ""It's wildlife, so you can't really do a whole lot about it. But I think you just have to look at it with a sense of humor." It seems that most people are looking at it that way, and are hopeful that it will end soon. A sensible wish seeing as mating season doesn't last forever.

For now, people are taking precautions. Those who have garages are tucking their cars safely in there. For those who don't have garages they are folding their mirrors inward, so that the bird can't see its reflection. However Favaloro shares some more creative approaches that her neighbors have taken as well.

She said, "people have put small trash bags on them, like the grocery bags." Then she stated, "My next door neighbor put some scarves on there just to cover the glass. You just do what you gotta do." Indeed, you have to do what you have to do to stop this tiny culprit behind the acts of car vandalism.