Why You Should Have Garbage Bags In Your Survival Kit

Lately I have been sharing all sorts of common household items that you should pack in your survival kit. We have covered everything from coffee filters to dental floss, and today I have got another one for you. Garbage bags. That's right turns out that "hefty hefty hefty" might come in "handy handy handy" when out in the wilderness. Read on to find out why you should pack garbage bags in your survival kit.

Garbage Bags In Your Survival Kit: What Are The Benefits?

Apart from helping you collect trash and waste, garbage bags can prove to be very useful in a survival situation. You just have to be able to think outside of the box, or the bag in this instance. Too often people only see items for their intended purpose, and not all the purposes they could serve. For example, did you ever think as a garbage bag as a rain poncho?

They are practically the same thing! Cut out a couple of holes for your arms and a head hole and you have a rain poncho to protect you from inclement weather. Additionally, you can use the garbage bags to help line, seal, and insulate your shelter. Many garbage bags are water resistant, meaning they will help keep you and your shelter dry.

Speaking of shelters, a garbage bag can help you build a shelter as well. If you want to build a lean-to and don't have a tarp or enough sticks you can use the garbage bag as an emergency lean-to shelter. I'm not saying it will be perfect, but it could get you by until you find a better solution. Another reason you want garbage bags in your survival kit because they can make shoes and a water-resistant bedding area. Don't want your shoes or your sheets all soggy? Pop a garbage bag over them! Shoot you could use it as a blanket too to help shield you from any rain that might drip into your shelter.

Finally, instead of repelling water, you could use the garbage bag to collect water. Open it up or create a small catching basin with it and use it to collect and store rain water, or water that you collect. The rules of 3 state that you can only survive three days without water, so having a way to store it can mean the difference between life and death. Seeing that garbage bags are lightweight and easily stored, there is no reason that you shouldn't be packing garbage bags in your survival kit.