10 Of The Countries With The Most Tourism, See If Your Favorite Country Is On The List

If you are anything like me, then you probably fantasize about traveling the world and seeing all the beautiful places it has to offer. However, you and I are not alone in our dreaming. Many people have a desire to travel the world, and with social media, they are sharing their experiences. Thanks to social media, lots of cities and specific locations are gaining new traction. While this benefits the economy, it also detracts from the charm of these destinations. After all, no one wants to battle crowds of tourists when on vacation. If you are looking for your next vacation spot but don't want to fight the crowds, consider avoiding these 10 destinations. These 10 countries have the most tourism. Let's see if your favorite is on the list.

1. France

I am sure it is no surprise that France made it onto the list. After all, Paris is one of the most sought-after destinations. Go2Africa conducted a study on the countries with the most international tourism, and France took the number one spot by a landslide. Welcoming around 100,000,000 tourists a year, this country deserves its spot on top.

2. Spain

Next on this list is one of my bucket list destinations, Spain. With its rich culture, delicious foods, and diverse landscapes, it is no wonder that Spain welcomes 94,000,000 tourists a year. However, that growing number is not always a good thing. Recently, there have been growing tensions between the large number of tourists and the locals of the area.

3. United States

I am proud that our country made it third on the list. It is nice to know that people enjoy visiting our country. Coming in at third, we see 72,390,321 tourists each year. Honestly, I am not surprised that America is one of the countries with the most tourism. As such a large country with various diverse attractions, it seems appropriate. After all, think about it. We have places like Disney World, Times Square, Hollywood, incredible national parks, and so much more.

4. Italy

Taking the fourth spot is another bucket list destination for me. I mean, what's not to love? Stunning cities, wine country, and the Amalif coast? Who wouldn't want to enjoy the beauty that Italy has to offer? Clearly, I am not alone in my thinking, as the country receives over 68 million tourists a year. Out of the entire country, Venice took the crown as the most overcrowded city. Not only in Italy, but in the world. Venice hosts 392 tourists for every local.

5. Turkey

Turkey is next on the list of countries with the most international tourism. It welcomes 52,600,000 tourists each year. No doubt, most people travel here for the stunning beaches and breathtaking landscapes. I, for one, would love to experience a hot air balloon ride here.

6. Mexico

I have had the pleasure of visiting this stunning country multiple times, and I can attest that it is definitely always crowded. Therefore, it is no shock to me that it is one of the countries with the most tourism. With many all-inclusive hotels, incredible crystal waters, one of the world's seven wonders, cenotes, and delicious cuisine, it is no surprise that over 45 million tourists flock there annually.

7. Hong Kong

According to the study, Hong Kong welcomes over 44 million tourists each year. I think it is so popular because it seamlessly blends elements of Western life with Chinese customs. Additionally, it boasts fabulous cuisine, ample shopping, and breathtaking sightseeing.

8. United Kingdom

England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland make up the United Kingdom, and all of them seem to be popular. Altogether, the United Kingdom welcomes just over 41 million tourists each year. With a plethora of beautiful locations to choose from, it does not surprise me in the slightest.

9. Greece

Ah, Greece; yet another bucket list destination for me. It seems that I just need to resign myself to the fact that I will be battling tourists whenever I travel. Like me, over 40 million tourists enjoy the idea of travelling to this beautiful country. Can't say I blame them. With its rich history, delicious food, and stunning beaches, there is nothing to hate.

10. Japan

Finally, last on our list of the top 10 countries with the most international tourism is Japan. Whether you are hoping to see Mt. Fuji, immerse yourself in advanced technology, or enjoy the stunning cherry blossoms, Japan truly has it all. They welcome almost 37 million tourists annually, so clearly it is a very popular destination.