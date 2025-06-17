Beloved Disney World Ride Is Set To Reopen And Fans Are Ecstatic

Disney fans are thrilled over their latest announcement. A fan-favorite ride is set to reopen, and fans are ecstatic about the news. As a fellow Disney lover myself, I can tell you nothing compares to the feeling of knowing one of your favorite rides is about to reopen, being back and better than ever. Find out which beloved Disney World ride is set to reopen soon.

Beloved Disney World Ride Is Set To Reopen

When visiting Disney World, there is one thing you should know going in: something will be closed. It is literally impossible for it not to be. With a mark of that magnitude, something is either always broken, closed for updates and renovations, or is closed to weather-related issues. Just be prepared. However, nothing is worse than a long-term closure. You know, the kind that lasts for months or *gasp* even years. I will never forget the time that Pirates of the Caribbean was closed during my entire Disney World trip; I was devastated.

However, this fan-favorite Disney ride, which was recently closed down, was not located in the Magic Kingdom. Instead, it was featured in Epcot. Back in June of 2024, the beloved Test Track was closed for updates and renovations. While fans of the adrenaline-pumping ride were livid, they now have something to be excited about. Disney announced that this beloved ride is set to reopen on July 22 of this year. Not only will it be reopening, but it will feature some fun new aspects.

The NY Post shares some of the details about the reopening. They state that the ride will "return as Test Track 3.0, and will boast several new features — a fresh musical score, revamped story, and new insights on futuristic technology, among others."

The Internet Reacts

As expected, the internet is ecstatic over the news of their beloved Disney ride being set to reopen. Here are some of the comments left under Disney's post.

"Omgeee this is so exciting!!!??"

"SO READY"

"Oh yeaaaaa it's time!!"

"This just made my boys year! He loves this ride."