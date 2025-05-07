Fan-Favorite Disney World Attraction Is Closing For The Summer: Find Out The Buzz About It

If you are planning a trip to Disney World this summer you may want to read this first. A fan-favorite Disney World attraction is closing for the summer and many fans are upset by it. The good news is, that this closure isn't forever.

Find Out The Buzz About The Disney World Attraction That Is Closing This Summer

I have had the pleasure and privilege of going to Disney World in Orlando, Florida multiple times. Without fail, every time I go some attraction somewhere is closed. If you think about it, it makes sense. Disney World is a huge operation with multiple parks. If they want the rides to be functioning properly that means they need to be maintained. In order to be properly maintained they have to be shut down for maintenance often. Is that what is happening with this fan-favorite Disney World ride that is closing for the summer?

So what is the attraction that is closing? It is Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin at Disney World's Magic Kingdom. This is easily in my top 10 favorite rides in the park. It is a shooter game where you get to help Buzz Lightyear defend the galaxy. You enter your little pod — which fits 2 people— and you compete to see who can get the highest score by the end of the ride.

Throughout the ride there are various targets to hit. Some are easy and some are challenging and moving. It truly is a really entertaining and interactive ride. Also, it is one of the longer rides which means more time in the blessed air conditioning. However if you were banking on riding this ride on your next trip, think again.

What Are The Details?

Turns out that this ride is closing for something far more exciting than maintenance. Reader's Digest shares that the Buzz Lightyear attraction is closing for "updates and enhancements." So, while it is sad that this fan-favorite Disney attraction is closing for the summer, it is also exciting. Disney has plans to make this ride come back bigger and better than ever.

In fact, Disney shared a photo on their Instagram revealing some behind-the-scenes photos for what is to come for this fan-favorite attraction. Their post read, "Ready for blast-off? ? A first-look at the updates coming to Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin at Magic Kingdom ? Visit the Disney Parks Blog to learn more ???"

According to Reader's Digest, the updated ride will come with a plethora of chances. Ranging from a new robot who greets you to new upgraded vehicles. Not to mention new video monitors that will help keep up with your score in real time. Better blasters, better aim, and interactive targets...okay I think this will be worth the wait. But how long will the wait be? The ride is expected to close in August 2025 and reopen sometime in 2026. So just one year folks, we can do this! So far it seems like people are excited for the rennovations. Here is what some people had to say.

"SO excited about this!!! ??."

"YES FINALLY!!!!!"

"YESSS I've been saying we need the hand helds like Disneyland!! Finally ?"