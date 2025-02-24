Disney Expert Shares Tips To Have The Perfect Trip

Okay, I have a confession to make. I am a Disney adult. I know *gasp* the horror! Us Disney adults get a lot of hate but then we are the first people you come to when it is time to take your little one to the most magical place on earth! I was lucky enough to get to experience the magic as a kid, and that love just continued to grow into adulthood. However, when you are a kid you are immune to some of the "less-magical" parts of the experience. Things like long lines, expensive items, and extreme heat can make the happiest place on earth the most stressful place on earth. Luckily, there are some tips and hacks to help prevent all of that. A Disney expert was kind enough to share their tips to have the perfect trip. Now, between their advice and my experience you are sure to have a list of tips that will lead to the most magical Disney trip of your life!

Disney Expert Shares Tips To Have A Perfect Trip

Disney World is literally my favorite place in the world but I am not so blinded by love that I cannot see some of the drawbacks. If you hate long lines, large crowds, and are on a tight budget...it may not be your first choice. However, with proper planning you can rid yourself of most of these stresses. All it takes is a little planning and know-how. Luckily there are people like me and this Disney expert who are happy to share all things Disney! So, let's dive into it.

1. Plan Ahead!

I know this sounds simple. In fact, it is something you should do for any trip, but especially with a Disney trip. Jaimie Michaels, editor of MagicGuides, shares some of the best ways to plan ahead. First, you should be saving for about a year. I know, I know...but I warned you Disney is not the cheapest vacation. However, trust me when I tell you it is worth it! Next, you want to start paying off your trip six months before you head out. No one has fun on vacation if they are worried about paying it off while they are there.

2. Avoid Peak Season

If you hate the large crowds then you do not want to visit Disney during its peak seasons. It can get packed! The two busiest times to visit Disney are during holidays and during the summer. Holidays are popular because Disney always has cool decor and events. However, summer is when all of the kiddos are out of school and when a lot of families take vacation. Not to mention that Disney World is in Florida. So, unless you like the stifling heat do not go between June-August. The Disney expert suggests that the prime times to go are "between mid-January and mid-March, and then from mid-September to mid-November". However exclude Halloween time, as it is a holiday.

3. Don't Go In Blind

I cannot stress this enough! Do not think that this is a trip you can wing. You need to do your research! Or you need to bring an experienced Disney traveler like myself. There are rides that are more popular than others that will always have longer wait times. You want to hit those first! For example in The Magic Kingdom, here are some of the most popular rides that have long wait times.

The Jungle Cruise

Space Mountain

Peter Pan

Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin

Tiana's Bayou Adventure (previously called Splash Mountain)

Pirates of the Caribbean and The Haunted Mansion can also get long however their lines tend to move faster. You need to go in with a map in your mind. Knowing where each ride is in the park and what order you want to hit them in. Another secret hack of mine is hitting fan-favorite rides during times other people are distracted. Great times are during parades or during dinner time while everyone else is eating.

4. Be Up-To-Date With Disney's Newest Passes

Speaking of not going in blind, you better know whatever current system or passes Disney is using before you go. Last time I checked they are still using Lighting Lanes. A Lightning Lane pass allows you to skip the line...you want to do that trust me. You are able to do this up to 7 days in advance. Additionally, Disney expert, Jaimie Michales, shares that "With the Lightning Lane Multi Pass, visitors can pre-select up to three attractions per day to skip the queue." This means you can hit some of those popular rides early and the ones you don't hit in time you can use your Lightning Lane pass for.

5. Reserve Dinners Early

If you want the perfect Disney trip you want to reserve your dinner spots early. Honestly, I think dinners can be more popular than the rides and I totally get it! Who wouldn't want to eat in Cinderella's or Belle's castle? Disney allows you to make dinner reservations up to 60 days in advance and I strongly recommend that you do. It will save you so much stress and hassle. Plus it is nice to have your days mapped out, knowing exactly where and what you are eating for the day. One less thing to plan in the moment of.

6. Download And Use The MyDisney App Like A Pro

While I am not typically a fan of downloading apps, I have to agree with the Disney expert here. If you want the perfect trip you and this app are going to have to be besties. It really does have it all. The NY Post shares that "The My Disney Experience app allows you to access a map of the parks so you can see dining options, restrooms, how long the queues are as well as where characters are. " Best part, it is all true. I used the app for everything. I scheduled dinners, checked wait times, found nearest restrooms and saw which characters were out and about in the park. Also, I was also able to use it for payments which was lovely for me because it was one less thing I had to carry around with me.

There you have it! These six tips are sure to help you have the perfect Disney trip. I hope you enjoy your time in the most magical place on earth.