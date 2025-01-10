Couple Opens Up About What It's Like To Live Next To Disney World

Haven't you always wanted to live next to Disney World? Well, one couple bit what must have been a very expensive bullet, and moved very close to the theme park.

And they're having a blast. Jessica and John "Wes" Pruitt decided to make the move to Florida after noticing that a retired family member wasn't having the best retirement in Charlotte, North Carolina. They didn't want to let their own lives be dominated by work. So they packed their bags and made the move to Davenport, Florida.

"We used to eat at the same five restaurants in a small suburb of Charlotte & sit on the couch every night," Jessica told Caters News via New York Post. "We didn't want that to be the rest of our story, so, we made a change."

Living By Disney World

Now, they end up at Disney World almost every day.

"My husband & I go to Disney World every day but it's not what you think," Jessica said. "We love Disney World. There is so much more to do and see than just Mickey Mouse and roller coasters. I can't even count the amount of times we have been. We have lived here for a little over two years now."

The couple live just 7 miles from the park. They've been so many times that they actually ended up making friends with the staff. Imagine becoming regulars at Disney World. Certainly blows that local coffee shop out of the water.

"We have made friends with some of the staff — we go so much that we get the unique experience of being regulars," Jessica shared. "We have lived here for a little over two years now and we are on Disney property in some way shape or form almost every day of the week."

The couple hopes that their story can inspire others. Don't let life pass you by. Follow those dreams that you have.

"We are very much the live & let live kind of people," Jessica said. "You can pay bills & work from anywhere. Make the move & live anywhere your heart desires. Don't let fear stop you from making big changes."