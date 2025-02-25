Disney World Angers Parkgoers When They Change Rules Surrounding Two Popular Attractions

When you are a company as big as Disney you need to constantly be evolving. Most of the time, us Disney fans understand the need for change. After all, progress keeps things moving forward and we want Disney to continue to thrive. However, there are some decisions that are made that just don't make a ton of sense. Currently, Disney World has angered a lot of its parkgoers. Why you may ask. Because they decided to change the rules surrounding two of their most popular attractions.

Disney World Changes The Rules For Two Popular Attractions

If you have been to Disney World recently I am sure you know of their virtual queues. Virtual queues were implemented to help cut down on the long lines at popular attractions. According to their website, Disney described the virtual queue as follows. "When a virtual queue is in place, you can request to enjoy that attraction or experience later in the day, so you can enjoy other experiences while you wait."

Additionally, guests could pay for a Lightning Lane Pass that allows them to skip the long lines of various attractions. Disney World offered both a Lightning Lane Multi Pass and a Lightning Lane Single Pass. The difference being that a Multi Pass allowed you to skip the lines at three attractions. However, some of these rules have changed.

Starting today, February 25, there will be no more virtual queue options for two of Disney's most popular attractions. The NY Post shares which attractions are affected. "Tiana's Bayou Adventure in Magic Kingdom and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT will transition to a stand-by line."

Why Did They Make The Change?

With many parkgoers angered over the decision, people wondered why Disney made this decision at all. Apparently it was made to simplify things. Now, if park guests want to ride either of these two popular attractions they just hop in the standby line or purchase a Lightning Lane Pass for that ride. The NY Post shares, "This will give park guests more flexibility with their day in the park and the ability to choose when they ride, and guests will no longer risk missing out on the ride entirely."

Perhaps that is because the virtual queue option did not guarantee your spot for the attraction. Disney even mentioned that on their site. They stated, "Joining the virtual queue does not guarantee the ability to participate in the experience." Having just these other two options may be their way of ensuring anyone who waits in line, whether standby or Lightning Lane, gets a chance to ride the attraction.

Fans React

However, many Disney fans are not happy about these rule changes. A majority of fans understand that these two rides are some of the most popular in their respective parks. Now they fear that the wait times will increase dramatically. One user commented on X, " I'd really love for someone to explain to me how removing the GOTG virtual queue, which will double if not triple wait times, is a 'win' for parkgoers." Honestly, I would have to agree with them.

While figuring out all of the different options on the app could be a little confusing, it was always worth it to skip those long wait times. Back when Tiana's Bayou Adventure was still Splash Mountain I saw wait times as long as two and a half hours. Now, that it is new and renovated with a brand new theme, I anticipate that those wait times will be even longer.

No one wants to pay all that money to go to Disney World to spend three hours standing in a line. In addition to these rule changes, Disney has also currently gotten rid of all virtual queues. I am curious to see how this plays out for the park and what the reactions of guests will continue to be.