Travel Influencer Slams Popular European City Claiming It Was 'Messy' 'Chaotic' and "Hard To Enjoy'

I suppose beauty truly is in the eye of the beholder. While there are many beautiful destinations in the world, people often agree on which ones are the top ones. However, in this scenario, one travel influencer is going against the norm. When discussing some of his travels, this travel influencer slams a popular European city that many others claim to love. What does he dislike so much? Well, according to him, the city was "messy," "chaotic," and "hard to enjoy." Do you think you know which city he is referring to? Find out if you are right!

Travel Influencer Slams Popular European City

@markotravel Italy has blown me away so many times - cities full of beauty, charm, and care. But Naples? took me by surprise. Not in the good way. I?ve seen a lot of places across this country, but I?ve never seen streets so full of trash. It was messy, chaotic, and honestly, hard to enjoy. This isn?t about throwing shade - it?s just my honest experience. I know every city has its challenges, and maybe I caught Naples on a bad day. But I hope things can improve, because this city deserves better ??? #markotravel #italy #naples #disappointing #dirty #honest ? original sound - Marko.Travel

When thinking of popular travel destinations in Europe, Italy is almost always high on the list. However, there are multiple wonderful cities in Italy, so which one does this travel influencer have an issue with? Well, if you are a pizza fan, you may be disappointed to hear this. Marek Pukas shared a video on social media detailing all of the ways that Naples, Italy, does not live up to the hype.

While the travel influencer did admit that Italy was charming and beautiful, he did not feel the same about Naples. When speaking with What's The Jam he stated, "I've seen lot of places around this country, but I've never seen streets so full of trash." Then he shared that the European city was "messy, chaotic, and hard to enjoy." That definitely doesn't seem like a place you would want to visit for vacation.

Despite his excitement to visit and get pizza, Pukas and his friends left the city after only two days there. The NY Post shares that they found the experience chaotic and that there were even points where they were frightened for their safety.

The Internet Reacts

After the travel influencer slammed the European city, he received mixed reviews. Some people agreed with this statement, writing things like, "I'm from southern Italy and ashamed Naples is supposed to represent us." Others wrote things like, "I completely agree. Naples is a disgrace." However, not everyone felt the same disdain for the city.

In fact, many people came to its defense. Many left comments in favor of the European city. Some of those comments can be found below.

"Naples is my favourite city in Italy. I can understand that Naples is not for all tourists, but for real travellers. It is a town with a soul."

"Try being a traveller and not a tourist. Naples is fantastic and has the best food."

Have you traveled to Naples? What are your thoughts?