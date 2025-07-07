Don’t Make This Common Travel Mistake When Visiting Europe

I don't know about you, but when I travel, I try to come off as least touristy as possible. I like to try to blend into my surroundings. Not only does it help lessen the chances of things like pickpockets, but it also can make you a bit less annoying to locals. However, there are some mistakes that tourists often make, highlighting them as the tourists they genuinely are. According to European locals, some errors are more annoying than others. So, if you're planning a trip, avoid this common mistake when visiting Europe.

Don't Make This Common Mistake When Visiting Europe

When traveling abroad, it is understandable that you want to bring a lot of things with you. After all, it is nice to have some comforts from home when you are overseas. However, nothing screams tourist louder than dragging a massive suitcase behind you down an old cobblestone street. Travel creator Sandy Papas of Greece Travel Secrets decided to share her thoughts on the large suitcase issue.

She argues that bringing large suitcases to Europe is a "huge mistake." While she points out that it is particularly difficult in Greece because of the "ferries and gangplank." However, she argues that it is an issue throughout Europe. Particularly those destinations with ancient cobblestone streets and many steps to reach high villages. Basically, visiting Europe and large suitcases do not go hand in hand. However, this is a common mistake that is made because many people visit Europe for about two weeks.

So What Are You Supposed To Do?

Despite this supposed stellar advice, comments left under Sandy's video were not all kind. Many people were frustrated that she pointed out this common mistake when visiting Europe without providing a solution for it. One user wrote, "So, how do you pack 2 weeks of clothes and shoes into a backpack?" Many users agreed with that comment and shared similar sentiments. Others shared that they don't mind the extra work of lugging the large suitcases as long as it means they can have their items. They even shared that they enjoy bringing the suitcase so they have space to bring home souvenirs.

It seems like, despite the warning, the majority of tourists still plan on making this common mistake.