Talk About Halloween Horror, This Man Woke Up To A Terrifying Surprise

Halloween is a time where creepy crawlies and frightening things all come out to play. Getting spooked is part of the experience. However, more often than not the scary things are fake. Well, one man in Poland woke up to a real Halloween horror yesterday. As he woke to a crisp Halloween morning he glanced out his window and saw that spiders had encased his entire yard in a spider web.

Sprawling Spider Web, A Halloween Horror Makeover

The NY Post shares how a Polish homeowner almost had a "heart attack" after finding a Halloween horror surprise. When he looked out his window he saw that his lawn was completely cased in spider webs. I don't mean one here or there, no the spiders had covered the entire lawn.

The homeowner joked on Reddit saying, "spiders gave my garden a Halloween makeover." He also shared a photograph of the frightening sight, showing just how large of an area the spider web encompassed. Spider experts concluded that the spider web left behind on the lawn was likely "spun by members of the sheet web family." These spiders are "known to blanket fields with their mist-like structures."

The homeowner admitted that he has seen this rare phenomenon on occasion in the forest, but "never on this scale." I guess the spiders knew that Halloween was their time to shine and they wanted to leave a little Halloween horror present behind.

All About The Web

A German biomaterial expert explained that sheet webs are not made up of just one type of spider silk. Instead, they are made of "several silks with different properties." Considering that the average sheet web spider is only about 0.31 inches long, can you imagine how long it took this little thing to encase this man's yard in it's spider web!?

Speaking of the home owner's lawn, he is unaware as to why the spiders chose his yard to leave their Halloween horror decorations. However he did have one theory that he shared with the Post. He stated, "my lawn is laid from turf rolls, so one of the rolls might have contained a large number of spiders or their eggs."

While I am glad he is taking it so calmly, others on the internet (myself included) are not. Some people suggested that he burn his entire house down and start fresh somewhere new and spider web free. Another joked that this creative decoration would ensure that he did not receive any trick-or-treaters this year.

However, this Polish homeowner is unfazed. He joked that he now has "free Halloween decorations." Then, he added that "as long as they [the spiders] don't enter the house" he is not too worried about them or their spider web.