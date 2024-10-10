Follow Paint Tip To Keep Spiders Out Of Your House

As Halloween approaches, so do all of the creepy crawly critters that no one wants around. Spiders, like most people, don't like being too cold. So as the weather begins to get that crisp autumn breeze, spiders will be looking for a new home to protect themselves, and their eggs, from the dropping temperatures. If you don't want to share your house with the spiders, then you are going to want to read this. Here is a secret tip you may not have heard of to help keep spiders out of your house.

Keep Spiders Out Of Your House In A Creative Way

We have all heard of bug spray to keep the bugs away but that only targets the area that you spray. What if you wanted to protect a larger area? Well, The Sun offers a new, innovative solution. Paint, that's right you heard me correctly...paint! While there is no special bug-be-gone paint color, most people are unaware of the fact that many "insecticides can actually be mixed into wall paint."

The next time you decide to paint a new room in your house "you can mix an insecticidal additive into the paint." While that may sound alarming and potentially harmful this homeowner shared the brand that he uses. He shared, "I use bifenthrin (common brand name: Ortho Bug-B-Gon but available under other names for cheaper at Walmart and home improvement stores) because it has next to no toxicity to mammals — very safe if you're not a bug."

Tips And Tricks Other Than Paint

While this sneaky paint tip definitely helps keep the spiders out of your home, there are other remedies that can work as well. Essential oils are a great place to start. Spiders dislike the spell of peppermint oil, tea tree, citrus, lavender, or eucalyptus. A spray made of equal parts white vinegar and water could also do the trick.

If you don't have either of those you could try sprinkling a line of salt across entry points in your home, creating an unwelcome barrier for spiders. A thick paste made of baking soda and water can also do the trick. Although all of these methods are effective at limiting the amount of spiders that make their way into your home remember, there is no way to keep all of the spiders out.

So, for the few that slip past try your best to be kind to the creepy crawlies. They are just trying to escape the cold like the rest of us.