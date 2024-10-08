'Swamp People' Star Troy Landry Cited with Improper Tagging of Alligators

Uh, oh! Swamp People star Troy Landry is in trouble with the law. Game wardens are accusing the reality star of get this — improperly tagging alligators.

A couple of Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries fined Landry for "failing to tag an alligator upon taking." They got a tip that someone had been setting gator lines near Lake Palourde in St. Mary Parish. According to the tipster, the person didn't have permission to hunt alligator on the lake. Color agents surprised when they found out it was Landry.

Agents set up surveillance from a "concealed location." They discovered that Landry and his lines "marked with white flagging" fit what the tipster told them. The Swamp People star claimed he was allowed to hunt there. It's something that agents later confirmed. He also claimed that someone gifted him two gator tags. But "none of the tag numbers matched any of the tags that were assigned for this area."

Troy Landry Fined

"I asked Mr. Landry about the alligator that we saw him take (off) the first alligator line," one game warden wrote in the report. "Mr. Landry stated that they didn't take an alligator from the property. After proving to him that we were watching the entire time, Mr. Landry admitted that he took the alligator from this area but could not find the tags that were gifted to him for this hunt. Due to him not being able to find the proper tags, he tagged the alligator with (a tag good in Iberville Parish). Mr. Landry also admitted that prior to agents making contact with him, he cut a dead 'stiff' alligator loose from his line and let it float away."

They also found a dead gator in the area "with the same line hanging from its mouth as the rest of Mr. Landry's lines." Agents wrote Landry two citations. They were "one for the improperly tagged alligator and one for cutting a dead alligator from the line."

Landry didn't have much to say about the incident. "I got a speeding ticket also last month but I have nothing to say about it," he added. But he faces up to 120 days in jail for each violation.