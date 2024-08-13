3 Things You Should Know About the Alligator Season Behind 'Swamp People'

Swamp People, the popular television series that highlights alligator hunters in Louisiana, has amassed many fans since its inception in 2010. The 15th season of the show aired on the History Channel earlier this year, with its premiere taking place January 4th. Fan favorites Troy and Jacob Landry led the cast to another successful season on air.

Interestingly, the actual hunting season behind the show, opens later this month. Moreover, alligator hunting seasons spread further than just the swamps of Louisiana. Here are three things you should know about gator hunting in the southeastern United States, ahead of the 2024 season!

Alligator Hunting Happens All Across the Southeastern United States

While "Swamp People" has highly publicized alligator hunting across Louisiana swamps, many argue that Florida is "gator Heaven." Moreover, alligators can be hunted recreationally in every coastal state from North Carolina, down and around to Texas. Even Arkansas, which is not a coastal state, has a gator season now!

Many states require lottery drawings to hand out their somewhat limited gator tags. Likewise, many states do not allow baiting gators, or commercialized hunting. Obviously, "Swamp People" highlighted commercialized gator hunting, and especially baiting gators. While the practice is allowed in Texas, Louisiana, and Florida, states with far less gators have not yet legalized such practices.

Legal Gator Seasons Do Not Overlap with Breeding Seasons

According to Mossy Oak, alligator breeding seasons take place in May and June each year. During breeding periods, alligators are known to travel many miles outside of their "home ranges." When alligator seasons open, between August and October, alligators are known to stick close to their home ranges. With data collected from a. variety of telemetry studies, it has been determined that alligators have home ranges that span anywhere from 1 to 13 square miles.

Being that alligators are such territorial creatures, pre-season scouting is popular in the world of recreational gator hunting. Once hunters are able to pattern gators in advance of the legal season, success rates are known to climb much higher, regardless of state!

Alligator Seasons Are Symbols of Success for Conservationists

Alligators were endangered as recently as the early 1970s. In large part, the dwindling number of gators was due to unregulated hunting. Impressively, in the last 50-ish years, gator numbers in the southern coastal states have rebounded well. Today's legal/ limited harvest of gators across the southeast is something to be celebrated by conservationists.

Today's harvest of gators is highly regulated, unlike that of decades ago. Moreover, today's limited harvests help reduce the amount of unintended alligator/human interactions. Which, in turn, is limiting unnecessary harm being done both humans, and also offending alligators.

Swamp People has brought plenty of attention to alligator hunting in the southeastern United States, and that is good thing! And while Louisiana gator hunters have certainly garnered plenty of well deserved respect as a result of 15 seasons of incredible entertainment, gator hunting spans far and wide, and that should not be forgotten!