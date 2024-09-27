Alligator Tour Guide Marries Famous Singer In Louisiana Wedding

Lana Del Rey married an alligator tour guide in Louisiana, after first being romantically linked to the gentleman in August.

Lana Del Rey is, for those who do not know, a massively successful and famous musician. Del Rey, who was born with the name Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, sings popular songs such as "Summertime Sadness," among others. Del Rey tied the knot with a man named Jeremy Dufrene.

According to Page Six, Dufrene and Del Rey have known each other for years. Apparently, in 2019, the pair appeared together in a Facebook post. More recently, a Tik Tok video showed the two holding hands at the end of this summer. The video was taken in Reading, England, where Del Rey was performing at a festival. The video certainly sparked plenty of online discourse, which Del Rey seemed to cool in Instagram comments of an August 31st post. In the comments, Del Rey seemed to deny the relationship of credibility, despite strong evidence of the contrary.

Regardless of the denial, the pair were photographed holding hands in New York City on September 7th. Dufrene and Del Rey spent that weekend at model Karen Elson's wedding, and the two were apparently not shying away from PDA.

Del Rey and Dufrene obtained their marriage license the week of September 23rd. The ceremony itself was intimate, with only close friends and family in attendance. The ceremony took place in Des Allemandes, Louisiana. Moreover, the pair was wed next to Bayous des Allemandes, which is where Dufrene operates his boat tours, just outside of New Orleans.

Pictures of the ceremony were obtained by Daily Mail. Those images showed Dufrene in a dark suit, vest, and brown leather shoes. Likewise, Del Rey was seen in a flowing white gown, accompanied by her father as she walked down the aisle. The wedding took place outside, which seemed right for the alligator tour guide and his musically-talented bride. The pair make a sharp looking couple when together, and we expect to see more of them as the rumors have now become official.