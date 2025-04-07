Survival Experts Share Crucial Tips For Surviving That You May Not Know

So you think you know survival? If you think you are an expert because you have seen a few episodes of Naked And Afraid or because you have learned that it can be beneficial to have paperclips in your survival kit, think again. While many people believe they have a general understanding of survival and survival situations, the opposite often proves to be true. Luckily, survival experts are weighing in and sharing what they consider to be crucial tips for surviving that you may not know, but need to.

Crucial Tips For Surviving According To Survival Experts

Some of the items on this list may seem like common knowledge. However others may surprise you. Additionally, while the general concept of some of these crucial tips for surviving seem simple, the details are what matters. For example we all know that we should know first aid, but do you know the best way to dress a wound? Or we all know that we should drink plenty of water, but do you know how long you have before you need it? These are the sort of clarifications that we will be covering here today. So, let's see what the survival experts have to say.

1. Forgo The Matches

Yes, fire is important. It can keep you warm, ward off predators, boil your water, and cook your food. However, you don't need to struggle to make one. Of course it is good to know how to make a fire the old-fashioned way, in case you ever need to, but let's be honest. Nine out of ten times if someone is stranded in the wilderness it is because they got lost while hiking or camping. Therefore, you have the ability to pack necessary items in your bag before hand. Including a lighter. Nature Reliance argued that many people opt for matches instead but that is a mistake. The survival expert shared, "Don't get the matches. Get yourself a good lighter. And then, the backup for this, is another lighter."

2. Band-Aids Are For The Weak...Or The Immobile

While the idea of dressing a wound is a good one, one survival expert argues that band-aids will not get the job done. He began this tip by saying, "Band-aids only stay on people who don't go out and get stuff done." So if you are outside and in a survival situation you may need something a little more heavy duty. That is where gauze and gorilla tape come in handy. Nature Reliance shares that once you flatten up the gorilla tape a little bit that "These [meaning the gauze and that tape over band aids] have a lot more uses in first aid."

3. Water: It's More Important Than You Think

"Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. And then take some water with you." This is something that all survival experts can agree on. When it comes to crucial tips for surviving in the wilderness, being properly hydrated is near the top of the list. Did you know that you can survive three weeks without food? Seems like a long time right? Well, you can only survive three days without water. Knowing the rule of three can help you prepare for a survival situation, but it won't help you find water. So be sure to hydrate before you head out and make sure you bring some with you. Additionally, the expert shares how a NRS bottle can be used to debrief a wound in first aid. Additionally, a metal cup can be used for boiling water when needed. "These survival skills are not just for the wilderness, they are for every day life."

Additional Crucial Tips For Surviving The Wilderness

In addition to those three crucial tips for surviving in the wilderness, survival experts also discussed these honorable mentions.

It is all about your mindset : While survival gear and tools can be extremely beneficial, "intestinal fortitude, adaptability, and knowledge are the most important tools in your arsenal."

: While survival gear and tools can be extremely beneficial, "intestinal fortitude, adaptability, and knowledge are the most important tools in your arsenal." Have a waterproof safety kit: keep those lighters and anything you don't want getting wet in there. You'd be surprised how many people take an unexpected dip when stranded in the wilderness.

keep those lighters and anything you don't want getting wet in there. You'd be surprised how many people take an unexpected dip when stranded in the wilderness. Fancier Does Not Mean Better : Oftentimes people make the mistake of thinking they need the fanciest equipment. However in a survival situation, simple is usually the best

: Oftentimes people make the mistake of thinking they need the fanciest equipment. However in a survival situation, simple is usually the best Sharing Is Caring: When it comes to you going out into the wilderness ALWAYS SHARE YOUR LOCATION with someone. Tell them where you are going and how long you plan to be there so they know where to look if you get lost

By remembering these crucial tips for surviving the wilderness you will increase your odds at making it out in one piece.