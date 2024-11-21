Survival doesn't have to be too complicated. There are plenty of everyday objects that can serve multiple purposes in a survival situation. Many of these objects are things you would never think of packing. For example, did you know it is a good idea to carry paperclips in your survival kit? Don't believe me? Well let me tell you why.

Why You Should Have Paperclips In Your Survival Kit

Paperclips have many more purposes than holding multiple pieces of paper together. One reason you may want some paperclips in your survival kit is because they can hold an ace bandage in place for you. If you are injured in the wild, let's say sprain your ankle and wrap it up, this paper clip could come in handy when keeping it secure. Similarly, they can be used to make a splint for fingers or toes.

This can help provide temporary stabilization for minor injuries when more efficient first-aid items are not available. Simply unfold the paperclip and make it into a U shape. It should match the length of your injured finger and extend slightly beyond the tip for support (just like a regular splint.) Wrap it in soft padding so it doesn't dig into your skin. Place your makeshift splint on the top of your finger then wrap adhesive or medical tape around it to keep it in place.

Furthermore they can make an excellent fishing hook, which can come in handy when you need to secure food. They are also great makeshift needles. Whether you need to dig something out of your skin, such as a thorn or splinter, or suture a deep wound, the paperclip can be a trusty option if you do not have the appropriate needle handy.

Finally, you want paperclips in your survival kit for repairs. You can create a chain of paperclips to fix broken zippers or damaged parts of your clothing. Similarly, paperclips can act as replacement clips or rings on your baggage.