Survey Reveals That People Truly Do Become A Different Version Of Themselves On Vacation

I don't know about you, but when I am on vacation, I swear I turn into an entirely different person. It's like I have an alter ego, and she is a lot more fun. There is something about constant sunshine and stress-free days that just turns me into a happy, carefree person. If you feel the same, we are not alone. A recent study showed that many people feel they become a different version of themselves while on vacation. Let's find out why that is.

Why Do People Become A Different Version Of Themselves On Vacation?

It turns out that the sensation of feeling like you are an entirely different version of yourself is more common than I thought. The NY Post shares that Faye Travel Insurance conducted a survey on the matter. They shared that "The insurance company surveyed over 3,000 US travelers." Amazingly, "nearly half of them said they learn different parts of themselves when they have a change of scenery."

But what does that mean? According to the survey, 45% of people felt more adventurous and fun-loving while on vacation. I can attest to that. While I am home, I always live very cautiously, but then on vacation, I have been ziplining, snorkeling, and ATVing through the jungle. Additionally, 52% of people shared that they spend their time more freely. This also makes sense to me. In a world where we are constantly living with the "go, go, go" mentality, it can be refreshing to take a relaxing day and have nothing planned.

Also, a high number of people reported being more willing to try new foods and take more risks. To me, it makes sense. After all, unless you have the financial means to return, this vacation may be the only time you experience these sights, sounds, smells, and foods. So why not try them all? The last thing you want to do is look back on your vacation and your life with regret.

The Changes Keep On Coming

Another way that people become a different version of themselves on vacation is that they often become more friendly. This also makes sense to me. After all, who wouldn't be pleasant when you have had a couple of mimosas and don't have a single stress in the world? It also seems that I am not alone in my belief in a travel alter ego. According to the survey, 60% of people also feel that they have an alter vacation ego as well. Here I thought I was special! The survey even went as far as to allow people to categorize the type of travel persona they most identify with. Some of them included the explorer, the quiet observer, the solo wanderer, the luxury lover, and the foodie.

I think I'm a mix of the explorer, the foodie, and the luxury lover. Honestly, that sounds like the perfect trip to me! Which travel personas resonate with you the most?