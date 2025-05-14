4 Bugs You Could Eat If You Need To Survive In The Wilderness

Food may not always be readily available when you are out in the wilderness. If you are ever in a situation where food is unavailable or you don't feel confident enough foraging for plant life, you have another option: bugs! I know, stay with me. While they may not be the most appetizing thought, bugs offer a significant amount of protein, which could help you survive. So here are four bugs you could eat if you had to survive in the wilderness.

1. Grasshoppers And Crickets

These little guys pack a protein punch, and the good news is that most of them are edible. However, be sure to avoid bright-colored grasshoppers. Ensure you cook them thoroughly, as these insects can carry nematodes. Grasshoppers are easier to catch in the early morning, and you can find crickets in damp, dark places.

2. Termites

I know this probably freaks you out as much as it does me. However, when you have to survive in the wilderness, you do what you must. Backpack shares that because termites "live most of their lives buried away in wood, they are less likely to carry parasites than other insects." So, that's good news! Additionally, these insects are another great source of protein. If you want to find these babies, crack open some wood with your hands. Then, grab them and roast them up.

3. Grubs

Next up on our list of insects you can eat to survive in the wilderness is the grub. While not very attractive, this insect is a great option to consume. Although you may look at this critter and think, there is no way I will eat it, people commonly consume grubs. Backpack shares, "Over 344 grub species are consumed around the globe." You can find them in rotting wood or under rocks. Then, you want to skewer and roast them over an open fire. Think of it like nature's hot dogs!

4. Ants

The pro of eating this insect is that they are everywhere, meaning they are easy to find. The con is that they are tiny, so you will need to eat quite a few. Find their ant hill and hit it with a stick. Then, place that stick at the opening of their hill. Ants march in a straight line, so they will march right towards your stick to bite and attack it. As they attack it, quickly put it in some water (preferably in the pot with water you will use to cook them). Once you have a sizeable amount, boil the water with them in it for six minutes. You want to ensure that the ants are dead so they do not bite you.

There you have it, these are just four of the many bugs you could eat to survive in the wilderness.