Steve Irwin's Daughter Bindi Reveals If She's Going To Have More Children

Steve Irwin's daughter Bindi says that she and her husband Chandler Powell get asked a lot if they're planning on having anymore kids. The couple are parents to 3-year-old Grace Warrior.

Bindi wanted to settle the matter for good in a Q&A session on their Australia Zoo YouTube channel. She said that she had a lot of feelings about whether or not they wanted more kids. Bindi struggled with endometriosis, which affects the couple's prospects of having children.

"We get asked this question a lot and a lot of you may already know Bindi went through a big journey with endometriosis and basically it was an absolute miracle that we had Grace and we love Grace so much and are revelling in every little moment with her," Chandler says.

"We are so happy with our little family of three," he adds.

Then, Irwin also spoke on where she stands on the matter. She thanked people for being curious about their family. However, she said it's a complicated topic.

"I just do want to send it out there that be careful when you ask this question. Because you never know what's happening in someone's life, in a family's world," Bindi said. "You know, everything may seem fine on the outside. And on the inside, their own personal journey might've been filled with turmoil and challenges that you can't even fathom. While I understand why a lot of people ask us this question. And I appreciate the kindness and good intent behind it. It's also a really tricky question for many, many people who maybe can't have another baby. Can't have a baby at all."

Bindi Irwin Talks Children

Bindi said that her daughter Grace will be her one child.

"We feel very lucky to have Grace. She is our beautiful girl but she will probably be our one child," she said. "She will be our one child but you never know... maybe we will be blessed with another little one down the road. That would be incredible, but yeah, who knows..."

She also said that she doesn't like calling Grace her only child.

Irwin added, "Argh, I do not like the word 'only'. She is our one beautiful, perfect, amazing little girl and oh my goodness, every single day I think about how lucky we are to have her."