Someone Call Samuel L. Jackson To Save Us — Someone Found 17 Snakes In Their Home

Someone better call Samuel L. Jackson because we need these mother-fudging snakes out of this mother-fudging house. Wait, Mr. Jackson is busy filming a movie. Well, not to worry because Kimra Hines, owner of Kritter Kim Wildlife Removal, is on the case.

She recently detailed "the craziest job" she's "ever done." The wrangler ended up removing 17 snakes from a crawl space at an Iowa home. It all started after the owner spotted a snake in the home. Hines didn't think she would find the snake. But she agreed to "do an inspection to locate and seal up any entry points in the structure to at least give them some peace of mind."

How little was she wrong.

She shared to Facebook a video of the creepy crawlies. She "discovered a hole where the siding meets the foundation." Going under the crawl space, she found that "the ground was completely covered with plastic." The worst part was that the plastic was moving.

"'Hmm. Something is under there,'" Hines said. "I started looking around and saw the plastic move. I recognize that movement. It's definitely a snake. I was stoked because I knew the homeowner would be relieved that I actually found a snake and removed it. Then I realized there were at least two."

Snakes In The Crawl Space

Getting all of her supplies, she found one snake then she found two other snakes.

"There was definitely more than one. I couldn't believe it," she recalled on Facebook. "At that point, I realized I was crawling around under a house with an unknown number of snakes."

Ultimately, she ended up searching every inch under the house to make sure she found all of the reptiles.

"My adrenaline was pumping the entire time, but I was calm and collected. Catch a few, and then get a few more bags ready. Catch a few, get a few more bags ready," she said.

She later found an additional snake at the bake of the house. It totals 17. She ended up sealing up the holes in the house. Most of the reptiles were blue racers and rat snakes. Fortunately, they weren't venomous.

"Once I was all finished, my boyfriend and I put all the snakes in a big trash can," she shared.

"It was what nightmares are made of," Hines noted..