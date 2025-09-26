Soccer Player Dies at 21 After Suffering "Significant Brain Injury" During Game

An English soccer player has sadly died after suffering a "significant brain injury" during a match. 21-year-old Billy Vigar with the Chichester City F.C. has passed away.

On September 25, the club confirmed on X that Vigar died after sustaining injuries during a soccer match. The team had been playing the Wingate & Finchley Football Club last Saturday. That's when the soccer player collided with a concrete wall while trying to stop the ball. It's a difficult time for the team.

"It is with great sadness that Chichester City Football Club has to confirm the passing of Billy Vigar. Below is a statement from his family," the team wrote on X. "We request that his family's privacy is respected at this most difficult time."

The team confirmed that the soccer player suffered a brain injury and was in a coma. Soccer Player Dies

"On Tuesday he needed an operation to aid any chances of recovery," they continued. "Although this helped, the injury proved too much for him and he passed away on Thursday morning."

Meanwhile, his soccer family is remembering who Vigar was as a person. His friends and family are dealing with a difficult time.

"His family are devastated that this has happened while he was playing the sport that he loved," they concluded.

Arsenal also shared a tribute to the soccer player, remembering his contribution to the sport.

"Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that former academy graduate Billy Vigar has passed away," they wrote on X. "All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time. Rest in peace, Billy."

"As well as his significant talent, Billy will always be remembered for his love of the game, pride at representing our football club - he once called the day he was spotted by our scouts as 'the most Important of his life' - and a character beloved by teammates and coaches alike," the release also read. "Our deepest condolences go out to the Vigar family and his many friends at this extremely difficult time."