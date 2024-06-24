Giraffe Soccer Kicks Woman in the Face

"Hi my name is Johnny Knoxville, and welcome to Jacka—!" The video below definitely reminded me of Jacka— from the early 2000s, minus all the vulgarity. Let's just say this woman is definitely nursing a few bruises after her run-in with this giraffe. Overall, giraffes look like peaceful creatures. They were the mascots of Toys R Us for Pete's sake. But giraffes are still wild animals, and you should never get too close.

This woman thought she was going to have a serene moment with nature. Instead, nature kicked back quite literally. A giraffe soccer kicked the woman in the face. She slumped to the ground like bag of potatoes. She better be glad that the giraffe didn't follow up with a curb stomp.

In response, several people commented on the video. One wrote, "She should have left the giraffe in peace." Another wrote, "She thought she's a Disney princess." Another wrote, "The giraffe was like get the f*** out my face." Yet another wrote, "It's a wild animal. Your fault."

Giraffes Know How To Fight

When it comes to women vs giraffes, we'll have to score this solely in the latter's camp. However, overall the animals aren't aggressive. However, they have been known to fight especially when mating. Speaking with CBC, researcher Jessica Granweiler explained, "Male giraffes, they do fight quite aggressively when it comes to fighting for a mate, and that's probably what most people would have seen on TV. They fight each other and they get injured, and they fight each other to the floor."

She added, "And then there's sparring — which is what my study was on — which is basically like play fighting [or] play wrestling.[In sparring,] the males do sort of the same movements, so they [are] still standing against each other, swinging their necks and hitting each other with their horns, but it's much more gentle and it's just aiming to practice [with] each other."

The researcher continued, "We noticed that most of the males chose other males that were similar in size with them to spar.... We suggested that it's probably due to [building] better practice [skills] — you gain better practice skills when you fight with someone that's close to you in age and size."