'SNL' Garners Backlash For Making Light Of Peanut The Squirrel's Death: "This Is In Bad Taste"

SNL is known for its topical humor. But several viewers think the long-running sketch comedy went to far by making light of Peanut the Squirrel and its death.

Peanut has dominated the headlines and even factored into the presidential election. But this past weekend, the case finally caught the attention of SNL writers. Peanut appeared in Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update segment. The show brought on Peanut's "widow" to mourn the death of the animal. Mrs. Hazel Nut, played by Sarah Sherman, appeared at the news desk.

It basically featured Sherman in a giant squirrel suit, and many think it trivializes what is a dark and disturbing story.

"The cops raided our house, and then P'Nut bit one, like a d—n hero," Mrs. Nut explained. "Then they abducted P'Nut and chopped his head off in a rabies test."

"Oh, it's just so hard to be thrust in the media spotlight, Colin," Hazel revealed. "I'm used to doing regular squirrel stuff, like, you know, chasing my own tail or running into the middle of a street, seeing a car and then [shakes uncontrollably]."

The show also said that Peanut's real name was a bunch of squirrel squeaks. Using humor to deal with a rough time is valid, but many viewers felt the segment made fun of animal death. New York officials seized the squirrel as well as Fred the Raccoon in October and euthanized both to test for rabies.

One viewer wrote, "This is in bad taste, justice for Peanut!" Another wrote, "The woke garbage continues to spew." Yet another wrote, "I thought SNL was supposed to be funny."

One viewer commented, "She did great job but it wasn't funny." Another wrote, "How can you joke that soon about something so horryfing?"

This viewer sums it up, "Too soon."

Meanwhile, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released a statement following the deaths of the animals.

"The Chemung County Department of Health and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) are coordinating to ensure the protection of public health related to the illegal possession of wild animals that have the potential to carry the rabies virus," the statement read.

"On Oct. 30, DEC seized a raccoon and squirrel sharing a residence with humans, creating the potential for human exposure to rabies. In addition, a person involved with the investigation was bitten by the squirrel. To test for rabies, both animals were euthanized. The animals are being tested for rabies and anyone who has been in contact with these animals is strongly encouraged to consult their physician," the statement continued.