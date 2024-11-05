Why Peanut The Squirrel Became A Part Of The Presidential Election

The death of Peanut the Squirrel occurred at an odd time in America — right before the presidential election. As a result, several conservative figures have latched onto the animal's euthanization as proof of government oversight.

Appearing on Joe Rogan's podcast, Elon Musk, who is backing Donald Trump, said that the death of Peanut (P'Nut) the Squirrel is a sign that America is no longer free. Musk also suggested that the death of the squirrel is enough to convince people to "just go out there and vote, for P'nut."

"How can it be that we live in America, supposedly the land of the free, and the government can barge into your home with guns?" Musk said Rogan's podcast. "If you resist, you're gonna get shot," he said — whereas the government can "then take your pets and execute them.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

"If they can do that to your pets, what do you think they can do to you? The government comes into his house, takes his pets and kills them," he said — asking: "How many cases have we not heard about?" he continued.

Peanut The Squirrel Remembered

It's something that Rogan also agreed with.

"It's not an exaggeration," he said."Why would you kill that cute little squirrel that was obviously a pet and trained from the time it was a baby? If you see the interaction that guy has with that squirrel, it was wonderful. It was really cute. What the f-k is wrong with you, why are you killing that squirrel? It doesn't make any sense."

Both pointed out that the death of Peanut could be a sequel to John Wick. Musk believes that the animal's death may play a role in the election.

"I think this should really get people out there mobilized," Musk said. "I hope people just go out there are vote, for P'nut man. If nothing else. Just vote."