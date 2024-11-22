Sneak Peek Of Disney's Cruise Treasure Leaves Fans Begging For More: It Definitely Lives Up To The Hype

Fans got a sneak peek at the new Disney cruise Treasure. While the ship isn't set to make it's maiden voyage until December that didn't stop a lucky few from getting a preview of some of the most anticipated spaces. The ship stopped in the New York Harbor on Wednesday for a special media preview, and let's just say that it did not disappoint.

Sneak Peek Inside Of The Disney Cruise Treasure

PEOPLE Magazine was one of the lucky organizations that got an inside look at this new cruise line. The ship is massive! The 1,119-foot ship boasts 1,246 staterooms. Those who were lucky enough to get this preview of the Disney cruise Treasure were treated to a tour and taste of its new features.

One of the most anticipated spaces was the Haunted Mansion Parlor. Seeing as this is one of my favorite Disney rides I can completely understand the hype and anticipation. The bar and lounge is inspired by the theme park ride and is meant to leave guests feel spooky and satisfied with the ambiance.

PEOPLE Magazine reported that it most definitely lived up to the hype. They shared that, "cruisers will feel like they are instantly transported to the classic dark ride." They also shared details of the room, from flickering lamps draped in spiderwebs to the huge, bubbling tank in the center of the room complete with a ghost fish.

Additionally the cocktails are spooky-themed as well. After all, this is the Disney cruise Treasure, it needs to be epic. If you order a margarita expect it to come with fog, a Haunted Mansion logo and to glow under black light. Also don't worry, they have spooky non-alcoholic drinks as well. The lounge is open to all until 9 p.m, then it turns into an adult-only venue until 1 a.m.

More Excitement

The Haunted Mansion is not the only attraction that gets some love on the Disney cruise Treasure. Fans of the famous Jungle Cruise ride are also in for a treat. Skipper Society is another bar/lounge hangout inspired by the Disney theme park ride. Moreover there is the Periscope Pub which was inspired by 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.

If you thought we were finished, we are just getting started. There is also Plaza de Coco which is "the star of the ship's new dining spaces." Watch an incredible performance and celebrate Dia de Muertos while you enjoy dining on your delicious Mexican cuisine. Additionally, the Disney cruise Treasure is offering an Epcot-themed tower suite. This tower suite is inspired by Spaceship Earth.

I can tell you that as an avid Disney fan, I still never considered a cruise. It just never seemed like something I would enjoy. However, after reading about this sneak peek reveal of Disney cruise Treasure, I may just have to book my ticket.