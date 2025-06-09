Skydiving Plane Crashes In Tennessee: I Knew Skydiving Seemed Like A Dangerous Idea

I always knew skydiving seemed like a dangerous idea. While I have many items on my adventure bucket list, willingly throwing myself out of a plane has never been one of them. My husband, on the other hand, is a different story. However, after learning this story, I am even less inclined to encourage him to go. After a skydiving plane crashes in Tennessee, I am feeling like it may be a good idea to keep our feet planted on the ground for a while.

Skydiving Plane Crashes In Tennessee

And here I was thinking that the dangerous part of skydiving is when you jump out of the plane. For some reason, I always forgot that something could happen to the plane even before they open those doors. For the 20 passengers on this flight, that is exactly what happened. People Magazine shared that "The plane crashed soon after it left Tullahoma Regional Airport at around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 8."

Luckily, there were no casualties. However, the Tennessee Highway Patrol did share that there were several injuries. In a Facebook Post, they reported that "Several have been flown by medical helicopter to surrounding hospitals, and others are being evaluated on scene." Additionally, the investigation is ongoing to determine the likely cause of this crash.

Furthermore, a social media video showed live footage from the event. In the video, you can see the plane, snapped and broken. Yellow caution tape fluttered in the wind, barring any curious onlookers from entry to the scene. Luckily, while the plane didn't appear to be in good condition, reports have indicated that no ground or airport facilities were damaged. Additionally, in addition to the lack of casualties on the plane, there were no injuries reported from the ground either. So as far as plane crashes go, this one went fairly well.

Seeing the headline "Skydiving Plane Crashes" no longer surprises many people. Unfortunately, this crash is one among many that have happened recently. While many of those crashes also avoided casualties, some were not so lucky. Perhaps among the most unfortunate of those crashes was when American Airlines Flight 5342 collided with an Army helicopter. Sixty-seven people lost their lives in that collision.