Plane Crashes Into California Neighborhood Killing Two And Their Dog

A plane crash over the weekend proved to be deadly. In yet another incident, a small plane crashed into a California neighborhood killing two people and a dog as well.

The startling incident happened in Simi Valley. It is just the latest small aircraft to take a tumble out of the sky. The plane crashed into tow homes in the High Meadow Street neighborhood on Saturday. Fortunately, according to ABC 7, no one in either of the homes was injured or died. However, the same could not be said about the people on the aircraft.

A pilot, a passenger, and a dog all died in the single-engine aircraft crash. So far, police haven't released the identity of the deceased. The exact cause of the crash remains a mystery. But it was cloudy when it took off. So it's unknown if weather played a factor. The small aircraft came in low and crashed sideways.

Plane Crashes Into Neighborhood

"I came in to the patio door to warn her, and then I heard the bang, then I turned around, she was almost out," homeowner Arman Hovakemian said. "The hose was there, so I grabbed the hose because I saw the fire on the plane, and then I saw the fire on the house. I kept the hose on the plane, and then it just exploded, so I dropped it and I said, 'I need to kind of back away,' because I could smell a lot of gas and fuel."

According to officials, the aircraft was a homemade kit plane.

The NTSB spoke out about the tragic crash. Right now, it's taking a look at flight logs as well as maintenance records and qualifications to figure out what caused the plane to crash. However, the investigation could take more than 18 months to complete. Meanwhile, those without homes are forced to seek shelter elsewhere.

"We will be looking into the occupants on board, the pilot, the machine, the airframe itself, being the airplane, which is an RV-10, and the environment," NTSB Air Safety Investigators Michael Hicks said.

We'll keep you informed as more information comes to light.